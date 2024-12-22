Large Reasoning Models Speed Content Marketing

New generative AI models capable of problem-solving and complex reasoning can streamline content planning and creation. Even marketers who are reticent to publish AI-generated articles may find the new models make excellent research assistants.

Google Gemini’s Deep Research and OpenAI’s o1 represent a new category of generative artificial intelligence called large reasoning models (LRMs) or sometimes long-reasoning models.

LRMs for Marketing

LRMs are trained to approximate reasoning and decision-making based on logical sequences. LRMs “think” before generating — different from their close cousins, large language models.

LRMs assist in tasks requiring logical analysis — i.e., research — such as collecting and organizing information, which is especially useful for content marketers.

To illustrate, consider three content marketing needs for my online print-on-demand t-shirt business. I publish articles on that site to garner search engine traffic and encourage newsletter subscriptions. Then I use the newsletter to promote t-shirts.

The business needs:

Topic ideas,

Article briefs,

Social media planning.

Topic ideas

A content-then-commerce model such as my t-shirt shop requires nonstop publishing and hence a near endless supply of search-engine-friendly article topics.

I asked Gemini to create a list of topics related to Superman and current events (an odd combination, but it makes sense for the site), as follows.

Research Superman comics, television shows, and movies identifying plots and themes which are similar to current events or trends.

For each of the top five trends you discover, create three article topics for a science fiction website. These topics should reflect the intersection of the Superman plot or theme and the current event.

Gemini then scoured the internet, fetching content that might have taken hours for a human. The LRM responded with a plan of action. It would find articles on the internet that described common themes in Superman stories and compare them to articles about current events:

Superman’s Reflection in Modern Times

8 Research Websites

(1) Find articles and analyses discussing recurring themes and plots in Superman comics, television shows, and movies.

(2) Find articles and analyses discussing current events and trends in various areas such as politics, technology, social issues, and the environment.

(3) Compare the themes and plots identified in (1) with the current events and trends identified in (2) to find similarities or parallels.

(4) For each of the top five trends identified in (3), create three article topics for a science fiction website that explore the intersection of the Superman plot or theme and the current event.

In 3 minutes, Gemini reviewed 71 websites, analyzed them, and returned five themes:

Superman as a Reflection of Societal Anxieties

Superman in the Age of Technology

Superman and Social Justice

Superman and the Environment

Superman as a Symbol of Hope

Each theme included three topic suggestions. The best came from “Superman in the Age of Technology”:

What if Superman Had a Smartphone? (No More Phone Booths). Humorous take on a classic Superman trope and modern technology.

Did Superman Comics Predict the Metaverse? (It’s the Phantom Zone). Draws a parallel between a Superman concept and a current tech trend.

Superman’s Super-Speed vs. Elon Musk’s Hyperloop. Who’s Faster?. Pits Superman against a modern technological innovation in a lighthearted competition.

Article briefs

My content-then-commerce website retains freelance writers who receive a topic and an article brief as a guide. Yet even a brief requires a fair amount of research, so I asked Gemini’s Deep Research model for help.

First, I prompted Gemini to investigate the topic. In this case, I requested broad info on the evolution of military science fiction novels, prompting, “Research the military science fiction sub-genre from 1890 until 2001 and identify how military sci-fi has evolved.”

Gemini responded:

Here’s the plan I’ve put together. Let me know if you need any changes before I start researching.

Evolving Military Sci-Fi

Research Websites

Research the military science fiction sub-genre from 1890 until 2001 and identify how military sci-fi has evolved by:

(1) Find books and articles discussing the history of military science fiction.

(2) Find lists of military science fiction works published between 1890 and 2001.

(3) Read and analyze a selection of military science fiction works from different periods within the specified timeframe…

As with the topic example, Gemini offered a research plan, which I approved. About 4 minutes later, the AI produced a 3,091-word research summary backed by 25 sources.

Next, I prompted Gemini to produce an article brief to provide clear, focused direction to the writer while giving him creative flexibility to craft an engaging piece.

The AI then produced a brief complete with target keywords, demographic data, a list of reader interests and concerns, several key themes to cover, and sources.

The brief is a gem because this ecommerce shop attracts shoppers via informational or entertainment intent search traffic.

Social media planning

My t-shirt business’s third need is help with publishing on X.

I surveyed top customers — men over 50 — and learned that many use X as their primary social media platform. Unfortunately, the t-shirt business did not have an X account.

Thus I asked Gemini to research the best ways to grow an audience on the platform. Following the now familiar pattern, the AI model created a plan I could accept or edit to ensure the model was on track:

Here’s a research plan for that topic. If you need to update it, let me know!

Growing an Audience on X

Research Websites

Research publisher best practices for the X (formerly Twitter) social media platform and report on the best techniques for growing an audience on the platform by:

(1) Find articles and guides on publisher best practices for X. If there are too many articles, limit to a couple that are most relevant.

(2) Find case studies of successful publishers on X.

(3) Find information on the X algorithm and how it affects content visibility.

(4) Find information on the different types of content that perform well on X.

(5) Find information on the best times to post on X.

(6) Find information on the best ways to engage with other users on X.

(7) Find information on the best tools and resources for growing an audience on X.

(8) Based on your research, write a report summarizing the best techniques for growing an audience on X.

Content Research

LRMs are among the most recent AI tools and a significant time saver for research-heavy content. Used well, the models speed up time-consuming and repetitive tasks to get more work done.