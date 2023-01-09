5 Content Marketing Ideas for February 2023

Content marketers who need inspiration in February 2023 can focus on how-to articles, the Super Bowl, Black History Month, Groundhog Day, and — what else? — Valentine’s Day.

Content marketing is creating, publishing, and promoting articles, newsletters, podcasts, videos, or even apps to attract, engage, and retain customers.

Content marketing should provide your audience of prospects with something helpful, informative, or entertaining so that they feel a sense of reciprocity to consider your brand when needed.

Here are five content marketing ideas that ecommerce brands and retailers can use in February 2023.

1. How-to Listicles

Listicles (list articles) and videos are excellent ways to attract potential buyers via search engines. Listicles are also sharable.

For February 2023, consider creating a series of instructional listicles that cover topics related to your business, such as “how to choose the right winter coats for extreme cold weather” or “how to prepare a healthy Valentine’s Day dinner.”

The list’s topic, again, should make sense in the context of the products your business sells. A fitness hydration brand such as Propel or Liquid I.V., as examples, could create listicles focused on nutrition and exercise, such as:

“10 Post-workout Recovery Routines for Sore Muscles,”

“25 Superfoods for Natural Energy,”

“50 Health Benefits of Hydration,”

“7 Alternatives to Sugary Drinks.”

2. Super Bowl LVII

This year’s Super Bowl will occur at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, February 12. The event is an excellent content opportunity, as millions of viewers will search for all sorts of Super Bowl-related topics.

Your content could be a blog post, video series, email newsletter, or even a podcast. It can address pre- and post-game topics as well as commercials, half-time festivities, gameplay, and more. And your products need not be specifically related to sports. Here are a few examples.

Online kitchen supply store: “Tailgating Recipes for a Perfect Game Day.”

A home decor retailer: “Creative Home Decor Ideas to Celebrate the Super Bowl.”

A DTC toy brand: “Activities to Engage Kids during the Big Game.”

A natural grocery store: “Healthier Alternatives to Classic Game-day Snacks.”

3. Black History Month

February is Black History Month — a time to commemorate the accomplishments, contributions, and history of Black Americans. We recognize Black History in February because it is the birth month of President Abraham Lincoln, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation; Fredrick Douglas, among the most influential abolitionists; and Rosa Parks, a 1950s civil rights pioneer.

February is also the month in which the Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, guaranteeing Black Americans the right to vote.

Merchants can produce content reflecting the achievements of Black Americans in all fields, from the arts and sciences to politics and sports.

As with all topic suggestions, the content should be relevant to the products we sell. One way to do that is to profile Black Americans who contributed significantly to your industry.

An online music store selling pianos, guitars, trumpets, and accessories might feature articles or videos with titles like:

“Black History Month: Celebrating Black Musicians from Duke Ellington to Janelle Monáe,”

“The Roots of Black Music: Artists That Shaped Modern Sound,”

“Black Trailblazers in the Music Industry: Berry Gordy, Quincy Jones, More,”

“How Music Impacts Social and Political Movements,”

“From Jazz to Hip Hop: A Timeline of Black Music in America.”

4. Groundhog Day

February 2 is Groundhog Day in the U.S. and Canada. The holiday was first celebrated in 1887 in Punxsutawney, Penn. The premise is that Punxsutawney Phil (a groundhog or woodchuck) will emerge from his burrow and predict the end of winter.

Actor Bill Murray started in “Groundhog Day,” a 1993 romantic comedy. The movie has become a cult classic and is frequently referenced in popular culture.

Collectively the movie, the woodchuck, and the anticipation of spring make for content marketing opportunities.

Here are five potential headlines.

“15 Ways to Refresh Your Home for Spring.”

“Top Spring Fashion Trends.”

“How to Create a Spring-inspired Outdoor Space.”

“The Best Spring Beauty Products.”

“Spring Cleaning Tips for Groundhog Day.”

5. Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day on February 14 is among the most important gift-giving holidays. It is celebrated worldwide and marks an occasion for couples to celebrate their love. It’s also an opportunity for friends, families, and even co-workers to show appreciation for one another.

Valentine’s Day can drive significant sales of products and services. Some consumers look for specific gifts, but others need ideas or inspiration. That’s where content marketing comes in. Use Valentine’s Day to showcase your products, provide gift suggestions, or even run contests.

Here are five headline ideas.