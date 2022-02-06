5 Content Marketing Ideas for March 2022

In March 2022, content marketers could produce evergreen workshops, craft tutorials, entertaining videos, St. Patrick’s Day ideas, or pay homage to family-owned businesses.

No matter the topic, content marketing should help companies attract, engage, and retain customers. Doing that requires creating, publishing, and promoting content.

To help fill your editorial backlog, here are five content marketing ideas for March 2022.

1. Evergreen Workshops

Popular culture has made the color green seemingly inseparable from the month of March. It’s Irish heritage month in several nations. And it contains St. Patrick’s Day, which, in the United States at least, often includes consuming green beer. There are other green celebrations, too — the city of Chicago dyes the river green, for example.

So why not apply the green theme and launch one or more “evergreen” workshops?

A workshop differs from a standalone video or article in that it often includes interaction, typically requiring participants to turn-in work.

The “evergreen” part describes a workshop that’s available at any time. Email automation directs participants through the workshop, pointing to videos, forums, and activities.

Here is an example. Imagine an online music store that creates an evergreen workshop for beginning guitar. The workshop might include:

Several video lessons,

PDF sheet music,

A forum,

A website for submitting homework,

Email automation to guide participants.

The concept could work for all sorts of online businesses.

Luggage retailer: “Travel to Asia” workshop.

Kitchen supply store: “Sustainable Cooking” workshop.

Legal document supplier: “Employment Tax Filings” workshop.

2. National Craft Month

How-to content is among the most effective. Anything that helps consumers achieve a goal is truly useful and encourages a sense of reciprocity.

So why not recognize National Craft Month with one or more how-to articles or videos?

Here are a few examples on YouTube:

Don’t be afraid to expand the meaning of the word “craft” to include just about any how-to topic, such as:

3. Entertain Your Audience

Rapid growth in the so-called creator economy is expanding ecommerce and blurring distinctions between business and entertainment.

In March 2022, try to create content that entertains your audience. It could engage prospects and retain customers.

A good example is Guitar Salon International. This Santa Monica, Calif.-based retailer sells classical and flamenco guitars. Its YouTube channel contains superb mini-concerts.

This video below features George Sakellariou playing “La Falda Bailante” by Lawrence Long. The guitar in the video and linked from Guitar Salon’s YouTube channel is a 2021 Henner Hagenlocher SP/CSAR priced at $11,000.

Guitar Salon’s content entertains consumers, but it also helps sell products.

4. St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Ideas

It’s near impossible to put together a list of content marketing ideas for March and not include St. Patrick’s Day, occurring every year on the 17th.

An apparel store might create an article for dressing like a leprechaun or a fun party outfit. Other examples include:

5. National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

The term “mom and pop business” can describe just about any small, privately-owned company, including many ecommerce operations.

So why not be a little self-serving during March 2022? Create content that celebrates your own small business or those that inspired it.

Treat this content like a profile. Describe what sparked the business. Include its ups and downs and plans for the future.