5 Content Marketing Ideas for November 2022

Content marketing is an excellent way to engage consumers, but it requires a never-ending need for topics. Never fear, however. In November 2022, you can celebrate vegans, write about not shaving, profile letters to Santa, tell a local business story, or offer last-minute gift suggestions.

Content marketing is curating or creating blog posts, podcast episodes, or videos to attract, engage, and retain customers. It is the most effective when it provides helpful, informative, or entertaining info grounded in search engine optimization.

Here are five content marketing ideas your business can use in November 2022.

1. Celebrate Vegans

November is World Vegan Month, and November 1 is World Vegan Day. For some brands, this presents an opportunity to connect with a relatively small but loyal audience.

There are reportedly approximately 79 million vegans worldwide, including about 3% of the U.S. population and about 12% of millennials.

The term “vegan” can have two meanings. For some, the term describes a way of living that seeks to exclude, as far as possible and practical, all forms of exploitation and cruelty to animals for food, clothing, or any other purpose. And dietary vegans (sometimes known as “strict vegetarians”) recognize veganism as a healthy eating strategy that avoids all animal products — essentially plant-based eating.

Both types are willing to invest in products and services that fit their lifestyles. The Plant Based Food Association estimates that Americans spent $7.4 billion in 2021 on those products. The market grows about 6% annually.

If vegans are part of your company’s product base, consider publishing content that affirms those choices and calls out the vegan items your company sells.

2. Movember; No-shave November

Movember is a global campaign to raise awareness for men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health. The campaign asks men to grow mustaches or beards throughout November.

No-Shave November is a similar but more general campaign that asks people to forego shaving to raise cancer awareness.

Your company can participate in one or both of these campaigns by producing content that promotes the cause and encourages people to donate to related charities. For example, you could write blog posts about the importance of men’s health, share stories about how cancer has affected people you know, or produce videos showing mustache and beard styles men could try.

Your business could also donate a portion of November sales to related charities.

3. Dear Santa

The second week of November is “Dear Santa Letter Week.” It’s a time when children have written letters to Santa Claus asking for Christmas gifts.

For November content marketing, you could produce entertaining posts featuring your customers’ Dear Santa letters, or you might feature such letters from famous or fictional individuals.

A more serious approach would be to run a contest wherein consumers submit their Dear Santa letters to your business for a chance to win. All of the letters submitted could become user-generated content on your site.

4. Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is a U.S.-based event on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving. Created in 2010 by American Express, the event encourages people to shop at smaller firms.

Small Business Saturday is a content marketing option for multichannel retailers with an online shop and at least one physical location. The content could focus on a business’s contribution to the community.

For example, Turkish African Middle-Eastern, a small, three-generational store transported from Antalya, Turkey, to Boise, Idaho, would make an excellent story.

Find your connection to the community. It could be that you are the only business in town that sells a particular type of product. Focus on that in your content.

5. Last-minute Gift Guides

The 2022 holiday shopping season will likely begin in October. But don’t forget about the procrastinators in your audience of customers and prospects. Plenty of folks will wait until the last minute to do their gift shopping.

Aim at this group with a series of last-minute gift guides. Target specific recipients, such as “Last-minute Gifts for Moms” or “The Procrastinator’s Guide to Shopping for Your Favorite Niece.”