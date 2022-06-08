Charts: Advanced Manufacturing in U.S., Canada

The U.S. Department of Commerce defines “advanced manufacturing” as the “use of innovative technologies to create existing products and the creation of new products.”

CB Insights, the data and research firm, published the “State of Advanced Manufacturing Q1’22 Report” last month. According to the report, advanced manufacturing funding dropped 17% in Q1 2022 from Q4 2021, although the total amount remains historically high, surpassing $2 billion for the third time in a year.

According to the CB Insights research, Asia and Europe saw significant funding increases in Asia and Europe, but the U.S. deal share plunged.

Association for Advancing Automation (A3) is North America’s largest automation trade group, representing more than 1,100 organizations involved in robotics, artificial intelligence, and related automation technologies.

According to A3, industrial robot orders in North America reached 39,708 units in 2021, a new high. The increase in demand, per the A3, was driven by non-automotive industries such as metals, plastics, food, and semiconductors.

The magazine “Plant” is a leading source of manufacturing news and resources in Canada. Plant’s “2022 Advanced Manufacturing Outlook Report” contains the survey results from 208 manufacturing owners, leaders, and senior executives across Canada as to their engagement with advanced manufacturing, which the report defines as focusing on “automation, interconnectivity, machine learning, and the analysis of real-time data that involved the industrial internet of things (IIoT), the cloud, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence.”

The survey asked respondents about their manufacturing technology priorities in 2021 and 2022.