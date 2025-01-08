Business

Charts: Digital Habits of U.S. Consumers 2024

According to Deloitte’s “2024 Connected Consumer” study, most U.S. consumers — Gen Zs, Millennials, Gen Xs, older — spend more time interacting with people online than in person. Moreover, most feel that online interactions build meaningful connections, viewing digital relationships equal to face-to-face.

Deloitte’s study explores the digital habits of U.S. consumers. Conducted by the firm’s Center for Technology, Media & Telecommunications, the June 2024 survey gathered insights from nearly 4,000 U.S. consumers. It examined their use of tech devices and services.

According to the survey, 38% of respondents reported that they have either experimented with it or used generative AI for projects and tasks.

Respondents to the Deloitte study stated experimenting with gen AI increased their confidence in producing quality content and creativity.

Most generative AI users express interest in engaging with generative AI chatbots for various purposes.

