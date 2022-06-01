Charts: Digital Health Trends Worldwide Q1 2022

CB Insights’ new “State of Digital Health” report covers global Q1 2022 private-market dealmaking, funding, and exits by companies that incorporate technology or software into their health service offerings. Example industries include telehealth, digital therapeutics, mental health tech, health infrastructure, clinical trials, and more.

In Q1 2022, global digital health funding fell 36% year-over-year to $10.4 billion.

Telehealth enables contact between patients and caregivers by utilizing mobile technology, such as video doctor appointments and remote patient monitoring systems. These services decrease the need for unnecessary in-person doctor visits and make it easier for people in remote areas or without transportation to access healthcare.

Despite a 12% increase in the number of deals, Q1 2022 funding in the telehealth sector fell 32% from the previous quarter to $3.2 billion.

According to CB Insights, startups in the U.S. dominated deals and funding in Q1 2022.

Covid-19 accelerated the digital transformation of healthcare. Remote patient monitoring uses technology outside of a regular clinical environment to communicate information between patients and clinicians electronically. Common uses are continuous monitors for levels of glucose, blood pressure, and blood oxygen.

According to Insider Intelligence, 45.1 million patients in the U.S. will use remote-monitoring technologies in 2022, a 15% increase from 2021.