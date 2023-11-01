Charts: Ecommerce Trends in Europe

Statista defines ecommerce as the sale of physical goods via a digital channel to a private end consumer. Statista projects ecommerce revenue in Europe to grow from $631.9 billion in 2023 to $902.26 billion in 2027, a 42.79% increase.

Ireland, Czechia, and Belgium were the top European leaders in ecommerce in 2022 as a percentage of total revenue by companies. That’s according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. The data shows that Ireland leads with a 33% share, followed by Czechia at 30% and Belgium at 29%.

As of August 2023, Amazon was the most visited online marketplace in Europe, with roughly 1.3 billion monthly visits. eBay is second with over 474 million, while Allegro, the large Polish marketplace, secured third with nearly 199 million.

The chart below comprises online marketplaces (pure-play or retailers with a marketplace component) with more than 20 million monthly visits from within Europe, excluding the U.K.

In 2022, Wildberries, the largest marketplace in Russia, recorded revenues of about $17.8 billion. The revenue for German fashion marketplace Zalando stood at $10.899 billion.