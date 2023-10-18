Charts: Ecommerce VC Deals 2022, 2023

In 2022, the total value of global ecommerce venture capital deals was $30.1 billion, a 34.1% decline from 2021. Similarly, the number of deals dropped by 19% to 846 transactions. That’s according to the Q2 2023 “E-commerce Report” (PDF) from PitchBook, the financial data and research firm.

The exit value of ecommerce VC investments totaled $5.3 billion in 2022, representing an 82.4% fall from 2021. The 59 deals in 2022 were a 9.2% decrease from the previous year.

“Exit” refers to investors selling their stakes, typically via a sale of the company or an initial public stock offering.

Capstone Partners is an investment banking firm in Boston that provides merger and acquisition advisory services. According to the firm’s “E-Commerce M&A Coverage Report July 2023” (PDF), 2023 funding to Amazon aggregators was stagnant as of May 31, although total funding since inception for many aggregators remains substantial.

Thrasio tops the list at $3.4 billion in total funding raised, followed by Berlin-based SellerX at $1.4 billion and Berlin Brands Group at $1.3 billion.