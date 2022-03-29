Management & Finance

Charts: Financial Stats of 6 Ecommerce Companies

March 29, 2022 •

The pandemic has been a boon to online shopping. That shift is reflected in the strong 2021 financial performance of many prominent publicly-traded ecommerce companies.

We’ve analyzed the financial performance of six of those companies: Amazon, Alibaba, eBay, Etsy, MercadoLibre, and Shopify. All reported substantial revenue and profit in 2021.

The employee count in 2021 for those six companies varies dramatically.

The term “unicorn” refers to a privately held startup company with a $1 billion or more valuation. According to CB Insights, six of the top 12 global ecommerce unicorns as of Dec. 31, 2021 were headquartered in China.

Adel Boukarroum

Adel Boukarroum

Bio   •   RSS Feed


Popular
Webinar U
Instant Video + Ebook
Our mission is to help online merchants improve their businesses. We do this with expert guides, articles, webinars, and podcasts. We are an independent publishing company, unaffiliated with any e-commerce platform or provider.

Copyright © 2005 - 2022.
Practical Ecommerce® is a
registered trademark of
Confluence Distribution, Inc.