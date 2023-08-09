Charts: Global Cybersecurity Trends 2023

The World Economic Forum is a non-governmental lobbying organization for multinational businesses, best known for its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The WEF’s “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023” report (PDF), in collaboration with Accenture, the consulting firm, highlights the top cyber issues and their impact on organizations worldwide.

The report includes insights from late 2022 and early 2023 from five key sources: a survey of global organizational leaders, workshops with cybersecurity experts, interviews, and data from reports and research.

The study revealed a significant gap in the perceptions of cyber issues.

The view that “cybersecurity is a key business enabler” is shared by 51% of business leaders and just 32% of security professionals. This discrepancy suggests that business leaders might be placing a higher emphasis on cybersecurity than their security counterparts.

–

Of the respondents in 2023, 29% of cyber leaders and 27% of business leaders are confident that their organization is cyber resilient.

–

According to the data, only 10% of business leaders and 13% of cyber leaders feel they have critical gaps in skilled personnel.

–

Geopolitical events in the past year have impacted global cyber strategy and operations. The data shows that organizations are proactively enhancing their internal policies and processes and implementing more effective cybersecurity controls when engaging with third parties.