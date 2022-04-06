Charts: Grocery Spend by Individual, Generation, More

The accounting and consulting firm KPMG periodically surveys U.S. consumers about their overall purchasing patterns and sentiment. The firm then publishes the results in its “Consumer pulse survey” series.

KPMG’s latest pulse report is titled “Grocery 2022 forecast.” The company surveyed roughly 1,000 U.S. consumers from October 29, 2021, through November 7 on their expectations for 2022 grocery spend. The survey follows an uptick in pandemic-driven home cooking, which increased related purchases.

According to the survey findings, U.S. consumers generally expect their monthly grocery expenditures to trend upward in 2022.

Online grocery purchases soared in 2020 owing to the pandemic. That trend continued in 2021 — especially for younger consumers — but not to the 2020 level.

According to KPMG’s survey, 35% of respondents stated that they switched brands when their favorite grocery items were out of stock, highlighting the impact of stockouts on brands and retailers.

GWI, formerly GlobalWebIndex, a U.K.-based consumer research company, routinely surveys shoppers in 46 countries as to their purchasing habits.

In Q3 2021, a GWI survey found the percentage of worldwide internet users who buy groceries online varies by country — for example, 23.1% in the U.S., 31.7% in China, and 20.9% in Australia.