Charts: Top Publicly Traded Ecommerce Companies Q2 2023

The definition of an “ecommerce” company depends on the source. Yahoo Finance’s compilation of publicly-traded ecommerce stocks is a mixture of retailers, marketplaces, and platforms. For instance, it includes Etsy but not Shopify. Walmart is listed, but Home Depot is not. Different data sources have distinct classifications.

My curated selection of leading ecommerce companies is dominated by American and Chinese firms — from multiple reputable sources.

Here is my overview of the performance of the top publicly-traded ecommerce companies in Q2 2023.

Market capitalization is a company’s stock price multiplied by the number of outstanding shares. Amazon continues to hold the top position in market capitalization at $1.42 trillion, far exceeding its rivals.

Amazon ranked first in Q2 revenue at $134.38 billion, followed by China-based merchants JD.com with $33.57 billion and Alibaba at $32.35 billion.

Amazon topped the list for Q2 2023 net income, coming in at $6.75 billion, surpassing Alibaba at $4.74 billion. Q2 2023 net income was Amazon’s largest since its Q4 2020.

SimilarWeb, a data and analytics company, estimates global website traffic. In July 2023, Amazon had the most traffic for an ecommerce platform with a remarkable 2.6 billion visits, followed by eBay at 734.2 million.