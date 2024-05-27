Chrome Extensions for Search Console

Artificial intelligence is upending Google Search. Merchants who rely on organic search traffic must track a nonstop flow of changes and updates to maintain performance.

Search Console is the most reliable tool because it uses Google’s own data. Here are three Chrome extensions to better understand Search Console’s data.

GSC Guardian

GSC Guardian overlays Search Console reports with information from Google’s Search Status Dashboard. Users can create annotations on Search Console for tasks or observations and then export them to a CSV file or Google Sheet.

The extension helps correlate Google’s updates with your site’s traffic, to react accordingly.

Search Console Enhanced Analytics

Google Search Console Enhanced Analytics compares clicks, impressions, and positions across two periods to analyze (via color coding) traffic fluctuations, trends, and more.

Use a premium feature to generate search volume for each query your site ranks for, per Search Console, at $0.05 per request.

GSC Crawl Stats Downloader

GSC Crawl Stats Downloader provides a better way to download crawl stats from Search Console. Instead of downloading multiple CSV files (by response, file type, purpose, Googlebot type, or summary), this extension can download everything with one click.

Google assigns a crawl budget for every site. Knowing how often Google visits your site is essential. The crawl frequency or page volume usually implies the priority (to Google) — sites with higher rankings typically see more crawls.

Conversely, it’s a possible structural problem if Google crawls many pages but fails to index them.

Install the extension and click it while viewing Search Console. The extension will identify and merge the crawl stats and build a handy visualization to show the crawl activity at a glance.