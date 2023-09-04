Commerce Briefs: September 4, 2023

Here is a list of new product releases and updates from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. There are updates on generative AI assistants, inventory management, live streaming, marketplaces, international shipping, and more.

Commerce Briefs: September 4

Shopify merchants can soon offer Buy with Prime directly within their Shopify Checkout. Amazon will soon release a Shopify-enabled app that will give U.S.-based merchants who use Amazon’s fulfillment network the option to add Buy with Prime to their Shopify checkout processed by Shopify Payments. Shopify merchants can offer products to Prime members on Shopify while maintaining control of their brand and customer data in Shopify’s admin.

Walmart announces expanded marketplace and fulfillment services. At its Let’s Grow! Marketplace Seller Summit, Walmart announced more options for its fulfillment services, including for big and bulky items such as canoes and multi-box goods like patio sets. Walmart is continuing its rollout of Brand Shops storefronts that allow companies to create their own curated pages. Walmart Marketplace is available in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., opening to eligible cross-border sellers in Chile early next year.

Amazon reaches logistics deal with India’s post and railway services, announces generative AI for SMBs. Amazon has announced new deals with India Post and Indian Railways to boost delivery for small businesses. At its SMB event in New Delhi — Amazon Smbhav 2023 — Amazon also showcased a new generative AI tool to help smaller companies use Amazon. The generative AI-based personal assistant uses large language models to offer product attributes based on the images sellers upload on the platform. It will also respond with market trends and help new sellers with registration, listing, and advertising support through AI-generated responses.

ShipStation partners with warehouse management system Pulpo in Europe and North America. ShipStation has partnered with Pulpo, a provider of cloud-based warehouse management systems. According to the companies, with the integration of the platforms, ShipStation merchants will have access to Pulpo’s WMS to optimize order processing and inventory management. Pulpo merchants will have access to ShipStation’s shipping options, with discounted carrier rates and increased visibility on deliveries. The partnership is live in the U.K., France, Germany, and North America.

Bonanza launches membership tier and anniversary sale. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, online marketplace Bonanza is launching a Diamond membership tier for merchants and a discount on its subscription program. According to Bonanza, the Diamond tier has all the features of the Platinum membership, plus a standalone online store, up to 10 days of TurboTraffic for Google Shopping. Diamond tier also includes participation in Bonanza’s Facebook ad showcase, Curated Guides, and social media. The 25%-off membership sale is for annual subscriptions for all plans.

DHL Express relaunches international Same Day service. DHL Express has relaunched its international Same Day service for customers in the U.K. with emergency delivery needs or items that cannot be sent through the Express network. Same Day service provides several features to customize the delivery process based on specific needs, including having an on-board courier who will hand-carry items from pick-up to drop-off, dedicated vehicles for shipments with temperature control needs, and specialist transport for dangerous goods.

Inventory management platform BoxHero launches API and free online barcode generator. BoxHero, an inventory management platform for small to medium-sized businesses, has launched two tools for customers. The first is a free barcode generator, an online system to print 1D and 2D (QR code) labels easily. Second, BoxHero has launched an API to enable easy integration with external programs and platforms, providing point-of-sale and integration with Shopify, WooCommerce, Square, Clover, and more.

CommentSold launches Videeo for live-selling on Shopify. CommentSold, a live-selling platform for fashion apparel, has launched Videeo for Shopify, enabling Shopify merchants to live stream on their websites and social media channels with multi-casting and transactions on Facebook and Instagram. According to CommentSold, multiple-source video streaming allows guest hosts to take over live shows from any location without installation. Users can engage customers on-screen through guest appearances, live reviews, and a consolidated chat feed.

Mastercard introduces an alternate identifier for secure guest-checkout transactions. Mastercard has launched ALT ID for ecommerce transactions in India. ALT ID is an alternate identifier for cardholders’ card numbers during guest checkout transactions on ecommerce platforms. The Mastercard ALT ID capability helps create and store an alternate identifier for each card to enhance the security of online payments. Payment companies Juspay, PayU, and Razorpay have announced they will support the technology.

ShipEngine launches Platforms for streamlined shipping embeds. ShipEngine, a multi-carrier shipping API, has launched ShipEngine for Platforms, allowing ecommerce platforms to embed pre-integrated shipping components. According to the company, ShipEngine for Platforms is powered by Elements, ShipEngine’s embeddable web components that enable businesses to add shipping features, such as address validation, rate shopping, shipping service selection, and label printing, directly into their systems.

Ecommerce-experience platform Bloomreach launches in-app content blocks. Bloomreach, a platform for personalized ecommerce experiences, has released in-app content blocks, a mobile app feature within Bloomreach Engagement to embed personalized content into the app without disrupting the customer’s scrolling experience. According to Bloomreach, the personalized content automatically adjusts as customers scroll and interact with the product page. As a result, shoppers see consistently relevant content.