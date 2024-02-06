Ecommerce Product Releases: February 6, 2024

Here is a list of new product releases and upgrades from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. There are updates on AI-powered shopping, fulfillment, local marketing, website builders, and video advertising.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

Product Releases: February 6

Shopify launches new tools in the Winter ’24 Edition. Shopify has released its Winter ’24 Edition, with roughly 100 new and updated tools across four categories: conversion, channels, marketing, and operations. Conversion includes a web performance dashboard, an AI-powered storefront search feature, and a subscription app. Channels includes POS Ship from Store and Markets Pro to sell cross-border. Marketing includes smarter retargeting algorithms for Shopify Audiences. Operations includes new financial solutions and AI tools, such as a Shopify Line of Credit and a new Media Editor.

Amazon announces Rufus, a generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant. Rufus is Amazon’s new generative AI-powered shopping assistant trained on Amazon’s product catalog, customer reviews, community Q&As, and information from across the web. Rufus can answer shoppers’ questions on various needs and products, provide comparisons, and make recommendations based on conversational context. Amazon is launching Rufus in beta, rolling it out to customers in waves, beginning with a small subset using a mobile app.

Merchants can now tell Walmart to keep their returns. Walmart Marketplace has added functionality so online merchants can choose to have the retailer keep their returns rather than ship them back. The “Keep It” rule applies to seller-fulfilled items and those ordered through the Walmart fulfillment service. Walmart will also begin notifying sellers when a return is initiated or delivered and when a refund for a return is initiated. Sellers can set the frequency of the notifications in the Walmart Seller Center.

Meta launches Engaged-view to help advertisers drive video insights and performance. Meta has introduced a new attribution setting called Engaged-view, allowing advertisers to measure conversions within one day of a video ad play. Engaged-view can be counted in ads measurement reporting when someone plays a video ad for at least 10 seconds and converts within a one-day window. Engaged-view is available for all placements except Facebook in-stream video ads that cannot be skipped.

​​

Yelp launches AI-powered features for local businesses. Yelp has announced more than 20 new features with its winter update, including AI-powered business summaries, recognitions to celebrate reviewers, and a new visual home feed and search experience. The update also includes a revamped business owner experience delivering market and competitive insights, while AI-powered smart budgets provide recommendations to optimize ad spend, helping local businesses grow and better compete in their markets.

Deliveroo partners with Rokt to expand retail media. Rokt, an ecommerce technology platform that delivers relevant offers to shoppers, has partnered with delivery platform Deliveroo. Advertisers in the Rokt Ads network can now access Deliveroo’s audiences, and Deliveroo can provide the most relevant third-party offers to customers on their order confirmation page. Rokt will become an extension of Deliveroo’s advertising platform via the order tracker page in its delivery app. The partnership is launching in the U.K. and France.

Delta Cargo launches ecommerce solution DeliverDirect in collaboration with SmartKargo. Delta Cargo has launched DeliverDirect, developed in collaboration with SmartKargo. DeliverDirect is a door-to-door delivery service for the U.S., offering a customizable solution for ecommerce retailers seeking direct-to-consumer shipping solutions. The DeliverDirect offering can be tailored with personalized pick-up times, geo-fenced consumer notifications, multiple delivery attempts, signature-required deliveries, proof of delivery with photos, and access to advanced reporting features.

Ikea adds doorstep delivery facility to 62 new markets in India. Ikea has launched ecommerce deliveries to 62 districts across India in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. With the expansion, Ikea aims to build further capacities in its supply chain, making it more sustainable. Customers can explore Ikea’s app and website, browse offers with special discounts, and access services such as kitchen planning, living room planning, interior design services, and a personal shopper.

Amazon Mexico offers biweekly payments without a credit card through Kueski Pay. Amazon has launched Pago en Quincenas with Kueski Pay, a method to defer purchases into biweekly payments. Customers who use Pago en Quincenas with Kueski Pay can choose plans of up to four interest-free payments. For now, this payment method is available to select Amazon customers.

Nuvei launches ERP integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365. Nuvei Corporation, a Canadian fintech company, has integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, an enterprise resource planning platform for small and medium-sized organizations. Businesses can now integrate relevant payment methods — including credit cards, instant bank transfers, and disbursement services — into their business operations through their existing Dynamics 365 Business Central module. This is the latest stage in the rollout of the global payments collaboration with Microsoft, announced in January.

Owner.com raises $33 million in Series B funding to help independent restaurants online. Owner.com, which helps independent restaurant owners manage their online presence, has raised $33 million in Series B funding, bringing the total capital raised to $58.7 million Owner.com offers an all-in-one platform for restaurants that includes online ordering, a website builder, customer relationship management tools, marketing automation, and a branded mobile app generator. Existing investors Redpoint Ventures and Altman Capital co-led the round, with participation from Horsley Bridge, Activant Capital, and Transpose Platform Management.