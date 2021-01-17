Ecommerce Product Releases: January 17, 2021

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-January from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on delivery services, loyalty programs, social media management, payment solutions, and headless commerce.

Bringg partners with Uber for same-day delivery. Bringg, a delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, has partnered globally with Uber Direct to offer Bringg’s retail and B2B customers same-day and next-day delivery. With key capabilities such as driver tracking (for increased visibility and synchronized driver arrival) and order prep (which ensures just-in-time preparation and handoff), customers can improve delivery capabilities while maintaining brand excellence.

Etsy upgrades its Teams community resource. Etsy has upgraded its Etsy Teams community site. The Teams page now includes simplified search and discovery for members, who can query for teams by keyword, location, or category. Members can also filter results by “new” teams and “recent activity.” There’s also a “featured” section for inspiring content from the community and important updates about Etsy Teams.

Nacelle raises $18 million for its headless commerce platform. Nacelle, a headless commerce platform for ecommerce retailers, has raised $18 million in Series A funding. The Los Angeles-based startup delivers improvements in page load speeds and overall shopping experience for desktop and mobile websites. The latest funding round was led by Inovia Capital and included previous investors Index Ventures and Accomplice, with Lerer Hippeau, High Alpha, Silas Capital also participating. Nacelle will use the new funding to build new functionality and expand its team.

Walmart updates APIs and offers advice to marketplace sellers. Walmart has released Walmart Marketplace API updates to help third-party merchants achieve success in 2021. The new webhook notifications tools trigger business alerts, such as buy box changes, unpublished offers, or purchase order updates. With the Trending Items API, see which products are best sellers on Walmart.com at any given time, and dig deeper by using the Utilities APIs to locate the specific department and category IDs. Additionally, use the Item Search API to search for any item in the Walmart.com global product catalog to decide whether to sell that item or similar. The Shipping Templates tool offers 15-plus easy-to-use templates that allow for custom configurations, flexible transit times, granular delivery regions across the U.S., and helpful reports.

USPS expands Loyalty Program for shippers. With the USPS Loyalty Program, small businesses can now earn credits through the Click-N-Ship service. New USPS business customers using Click-N-Ship will be eligible for a one-time $40 credit upon shipping at least $500 combined at Priority Mail Express Retail and Priority Mail Retail rates. Existing USPS business customers are automatically enrolled in the Loyalty Program at the Base Loyalty tier, earning $40 of credit for each $500 spent in qualifying Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express products. Silver and Gold tiers are reached with mail purchases of $10,000 and $20,000, respectively, for credits and overall savings.

Cart.com completes acquisitions of AmeriCommerce and other strategic assets. Cart.com has announced the acquisition of AmeriCommerce, an enterprise ecommerce software platform. With the acquisition of AmeriCommerce and two marketing agencies, Cart.com will offer services across the ecommerce value chain, from ecommerce storefront software to fulfillment services to marketing services and automation.

Qualpay enables Google Pay on its payments platform. Qualpay, a provider of integrated omnichannel payment services, has announced that all of its customers can process Google Pay payments through the Qualpay platform. The new integration arrives as consumers globally increasingly turn to e-wallets as a payment option. In addition to supporting Google Pay, Qualpay’s integrated payments platform combines a traditional payment gateway, merchant account, and processor. Businesses can process payments with Qualpay’s suite of products from their website or virtual terminal using a single interface.

American Express launches new offers for small businesses. American Express is introducing new offers for U.S. consumer, small business, merchant, and cobrand card members. Small businesses can receive up to $250 on eligible business purchases and up to 400,000 additional membership rewards points across back-to-business categories. For merchants, new Sprout Social customers will receive a 30-day free trial and then 30 percent off their subscription after signing an annual subscription for the social media management service. New BigCommerce customers can get their first four months free after signing up for a free 15-day trial. Offers are valid through March 31, 2021.

Inventory Source expands free supplier directory. Inventory Source, a drop-ship automation company, has expanded its free supplier directory to include over 4,500 wholesale and drop-ship brands and distributors from leading retail niches. Over 240 of these suppliers are pre-integrated, allowing customers to sync product data, inventory, orders, and shipping information to their online sales platforms. By expanding the directory to over 4,500 verified suppliers, Inventory Source allows businesses looking to begin or expand drop-shipping to find suppliers. Access to the new supplier directory is free when creating an Inventory Source account.