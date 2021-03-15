Ecommerce Product Releases: March 15, 2021

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-March from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on Amazon advertising, shipping rates, live-streaming, drone deliveries, fraud mitigation, and chatbots.

Ecommerce Product Releases

Jungle Scout acquires Downstream Impact to expand Amazon advertising capabilities. Jungle Scout has acquired Downstream Impact, an Amazon advertising and analytics software company. With Downstream, Jungle Scout customers will have a full-funnel view of their Amazon business, including advanced advertising insights, along with sales, pricing, and competition. This acquisition news is part of an announcement that Jungle Scout has raised $110 million in growth capital, led by Summit Partners.

Instagram launches Live Rooms. Instagram’s new Live Rooms gives users the ability to go Live on Instagram with up to three people. (Previously, only one other person was allowed.) With Live Rooms, viewers can use interactive features such as Shopping and Live Fundraisers. Instagram is also exploring more interactive tools — such as moderator controls and audio features — available in the coming months.

eBay announces 2021 spring seller update. eBay has released its 2021 spring seller update with new ways to manage and promote a business. The update includes new guidance features in Seller Hub, a coded coupons tool to offer discounts to buyers, automated Promoted Listings campaigns, a new unified listing experience, and streamlined management of unpaid items, among other new features.

Twitter tests new ecommerce card and Shop button. Twitter is testing a new card format that links to ecommerce product pages. The experimental new tweets include a prominent Shop button and details, such as product name, shop name, and price. Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, tweeted screenshots of the new format, shown below.

ShippingEasy releases guide to 2021 shipping rates. ShippingEasy has published its guide to 2021 shipping rate changes. The guide reviews changes across all major carriers, including a side-by-side comparison of the changes and guidance on how they affect your business. It also helps identify alternative services, such as USPS First-Class Package Service, USPS Priority Mail Flat Rate, or USPS Priority Mail Regional Rate boxes.

GoFor Industries partners with Aurora Aerial for drone delivery. GoFor Industries — a marketplace for last mile, on-demand, and same-day delivery and logistics — has announced its partnership with Aurora Aerial, which creates remotely piloted aircraft services. GoFor and Aurora Aerial’s collaboration in the emerging area of last-mile delivery will provide a new option for businesses to change and improve delivery speed. GoFor and Aurora Aerial’s partnership will launch in Canada before expanding to GoFor’s other operating markets. The drones used will be Transport Canada Part 9 Safe and are compliant for operation within controlled airspace in defined areas per local guidelines.

Digital River enters 2021 with updated connectors for global commerce growth. Digital River, a global commerce provider for established and fast-growing brands, has launched enhancements to its connectors for customers on Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and WordPress. These new connector versions include increased functionality for localized global commerce and additional back-end support for cross-border sales and local fees. Additionally, the latest Digital River connectors feature drop-in payment, allowing brands to enable localized payment methods quickly.

Amazon adds shopping experience to music app. Amazon Music has announced the integration of artist merchandise within its mobile app, offering a new way for artists to engage with their audience. Merchandise will now appear in the Amazon Music app on participating artists’ pages, side-by-side with their songs, albums, live streams, and music videos. Fans in the U.S. can now shop merchandise, most of which is available with Prime shipping.

Illumy partners with PayCertify on fraud mitigation and payment processing. Illumy, a communications platform, has announced a partnership with PayCertify, a global fintech marketplace. Illumy will leverage PayCertify’s payment processing and fraud protection services to provide additional security, safeguards, and payment options for its growing member base. Illumy’s communications platform enables members to message, group chat, email, voice call, video call, or make international calls anywhere in the world.

Chatbot startup Heyday raises $5.1 million. Global customer messaging player Heyday has announced a $5.1 million seed round extension to accelerate growth in 2021 and help retailers adapt to the changing face of commerce. The round was led by Innovobot and Desjardins Capital. Heyday also announced its selection by apparel brand Lacoste as its global chat and customer messaging provider.