Ecommerce Product Releases: Sept. 18, 2023

Here is a list of new product releases and updates from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. There are updates on ad tools, fulfillment services, social commerce, generative AI, cryptocurrencies, and contactless payments.

Product Releases: September 18

Amazon updates its Veeqo shipping software. Amazon announced updates to its free multichannel shipping and inventory management software, Veeqo, including Veeqo Credits, which gives sellers up to 5% back on eligible shipments. According to Amazon, Veeqo offers sellers the lowest commercially available rates, based on pre-negotiated pricing from UPS, USPS, FedEx, and DHL, and with Veeqo Credits. Veeqo provides management tools that allow businesses to import orders from multiple sales channels and manage them in one place.

TikTok Shop launches in the U.S. TikTok Shop has officially launched in the U.S., offering tagged products directly from videos and livestreams in the For You feed. Businesses can curate custom product collections directly on their profile page. Product recommendations are showcased via product listings and shoppable content. Creators can monetize content by sharing products in short videos and livestreams, and sellers can choose their affiliate plan.

Amazon announces ground delivery service in 15 U.S. markets. The new Amazon Shipping is a low-cost ground package delivery service for sellers who manage and fulfill their own orders. Amazon Shipping picks up packages from sellers’ warehouses and delivers them to customers in two to five days, with no extra residential or weekend delivery fees. Amazon Shipping serves U.S. sellers with warehouses in 15 metropolitan areas with plans to expand.

Flexport introduces self-service AI-enabled supply chain platform. Flexport has launched a supply-chain platform with access to financing, freight, fulfillment, and replenishment. Powered by artificial intelligence, the supply chain solution offers replenishment injection directly into Fulfillment by Amazon, Walmart Fulfillment Services, and over 15 wholesale channels, including Costco, Target, and Nordstrom. Additionally, merchants can leverage fulfillment and last-mile delivery services for Shopify and Amazon’s Seller Fulfilled Prime program, as well as for their own ecommerce stores.

eBay launches consignment service. eBay has launched a new consignment service for luxury handbags, partnering with eBay seller Linda’s Stuff, run by Linda Lightman, which photographs, prices, and lists items. Owners of the items receive between 60% to 80% of the sales price. Owners ship an intake form and the item with a prepaid label and receive proceeds when the items sell.

Meta introduces new advertising tools. Meta has announced bid multipliers and budget scheduling to give advertisers more control over their campaigns. Meta is also streamlining Reminder ads by allowing advertisers to upload creatives in Ads Manager. Meta is introducing Stories as a placement for Reminder ads, making this format more discoverable across Instagram. With Shops ads, Meta allows shoppers to purchase directly within the Facebook or Instagram app after seeing an ad.

LoudSpot debuts AI-powered WordPress hosting platform. American Technology Services has launched LoudSpot, an AI-powered WordPress hosting platform. Through its AI technology, LoudSpot’s platform is designed to continuously analyze performance, identify areas for improvement, and automatically optimize websites. LoudSpot also facilitates the migration of existing WordPress sites to its platform. According to the company, the result is faster loading times, enhanced security, and a superior user experience.

Pinterest launches new ad formats and ecommerce integrations. Pinterest’s new advertising formats include Showcase ads that display multiple pins in one unit to highlight various products, features, or styles. Quiz ads are dynamic and interactive, offering results based on user answers. The Premiere Spotlight ad format is now available on the Pinterest home feed. Pinterest has launched mobile deep links and direct links for ad campaigns. Additionally, Pinterest has integrated with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce, providing a simpler way to get onto Pinterest.

Amazon launches generative AI to help sellers write product descriptions. Now, Amazon sellers only need to briefly describe the product in a few words or sentences, and Amazon will generate content for their review. Sellers can refine these or directly submit the automatically generated content to the Amazon catalog. According to Amazon, these new capabilities will help sellers create quality listings with less effort and present customers with more complete, consistent, and engaging product information.

PayPal offers On and Off Ramps for web3 payments. PayPal previously launched On Ramps to enable U.S. consumers to buy crypto directly with PayPal through integrations with Metamask and Ledger. With Off Ramps, crypto wallet users in the U.S. can convert their crypto to U.S. dollars directly from their wallets into their PayPal balance to shop, send, or transfer to their bank or debit card. PayPal Off Ramps is available to wallets, dApps, and NFT marketplaces.

Wix launches Tap to Pay on Android for U.S. merchants. Wix, the SaaS website-builder platform, has launched Tap to Pay on Android for in-person commerce through a partnership with Stripe. Following Wix’s recent release of Tap to Pay on iPhone, Wix merchants can now accept payments directly from their Android devices without additional hardware. Users can use credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay, and other digital wallets to complete purchases.

Amazon introduces an automated supply chain service. The new Supply Chain by Amazon is an automated set of supply chain services that help sellers move products from manufacturing locations to customers. According to Amazon, sellers can benefit from Amazon’s advanced logistics, warehousing, distribution, fulfillment, and transportation capabilities to keep products in stock, ship faster and more reliably, and lower costs.

Logistics platform Flowspace partners with TikTok Shop. Flowspace has partnered with TikTok Shop to power fulfillment. Merchants can match SKUs within Flowspace to the TikTok product catalog for onboarding to Shop. Flowspace includes a nationwide network of more than 150 locations for shipping and delivery, centralizing inventory, order, and orchestration controls across sales channels.