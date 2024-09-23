Free Web Design Tools from Summer 2024

Free resources from the design community can enhance an ecommerce site. Here is a list of new web tools and design elements from summer 2024. There are AI video tools, vector collections, website builders, analytics tools, animation editors, converters, UI components, and more. All of these tools are free or have free plans, though most also offer premium versions.

Free Design Tools

Wisp is a headless content management system that allows users to add blogs to their websites without knowing code. The free plan offers core features; premium plans start at $16 monthly.

Seline is a clean and minimalistic analytics tool. The dashboard provides unique visits, page views, marketing-channel performance, funnels, alerts, and user profiles and journeys. Seline is free for up to 3,000 page views per month.

Page UI is a set of landing page components and templates made for React and built on Tailwind CSS. Pick your preferred components and paste them into your codebase. All templates and components are free to use and open source.

Spectrum provides a free collection of more than 100 vector shapes. New designs are added weekly.

Trangram is a free web app for creating and animating designs, logos, and more. Morph shapes, round or combine shares, draw trim or motion paths, and more. No installation or sign-in required.

Gluetrail is a Chrome extension for creating personalized videos. From a single screen recording and customer management or spreadsheet data, Gluetrail automatically creates personalized landing pages and videos at scale and includes a screen-camera audio recorder with a shareable link. Premium plans start at $39 per month.

Sidenote is a Chrome extension for live chat or commenting on any page of the internet. After installing the free extension, you can view all available notes on the respective pages. Create an account to add notes and participate in the community.

Photo Flick from DK Web Solutions consolidates royalty-free image sites. Find quality, royalty-free stock photos from Pexels, Pixabay, and Unsplash.

GlobalSEO uses AI to translate a website into 93 languages. It also indexes a website automatically via reverse proxies. Up to 2,000 words are free. Premium plans start at $3.95 per month.

Videco features AI video tools for cloning and segmentation, interactive forms and surveys for customers, and integrations for email campaigns and customer management. Videco has a 14-day free trial.

Linky Directory is an organization chart for Slack with automatic updates and search. It keeps your org chart up to date through data auto-collection and Slack integration. It is free for fewer than 30 users.

Frontend AI is a free resource for front-end user-interface components. Just write what you want or paste an image, then preview your component and get your code.

TheySaid is a tool for AI conversational surveys. The online tool scans your site and recommends questions based on your product and industry. It engages customers with a single-question rating survey and follows up with a short conversation where AI asks probing questions, providing you with insights into why the user provided her rating. Free for up to 100 responses per month. Premium plans start at $49 per month.

KIT Domains is an operating system that tracks multiple domains. Get detailed information about your domains in one place, without switching between registrars. Track expiration dates, SSL, domain rank, and more. Free for up to five domains. Premium plans start at $10 per month.

Cookie Checker from ComplyDog is a free GDPR-compliance checker. It instantly finds out if a website uses cookies and complies with E.U. cookie law. It’s free, and no email is required.

Webacus is a collection of developer tools with a unified experience that chains tools together to streamline the development process. Get tools for formatting, encoding, compression, conversion, and more. Use the integrated AI assistant to create almost any other operation you need. Bring your Open AI key and build your own collection.

Intentional is a productivity tool to help you stay focused on the internet. It automatically detects and blocks websites irrelevant to your deep work session.

Thunderbit is a Chrome Extension that automates web tasks. Create a personalized web AI copilot. Build AI app automations by filling out a simple template. Create a new UI for all your apps. Free up to 100 steps per month. Premium plans start at $9.90 per month.

Dev Utilities from Jam is a set of data conversion and utility tools. The collection includes Image Resizer, CSV to JSON, and CSS Inliner for Email. The tools are open-source, free, and ad-free.

Donzo Recorder is a simple screen recorder. Click the button to start recording, choose the tab or window you want to record, and click to stop when you’re finished. You can download to edit or have Donzo edit for you.