AI Tools for Logos and Branding

Brand identity is the impact of a company’s visual elements — logos, colors, fonts — on its website, marketing campaigns, social media channels, emails, and more.

An effective brand strategy drives recognition, trust, and loyalty. The brand identity process used to take much time and money.

No more. With the following AI-driven tools, any business can create a brand kit in minutes with little money.

uBrand

uBrand helps entrepreneurs create and launch brands. The tool can create a logo and identity from scratch.

Otherwise, register, upload your logo, and enter your URL. uBrand will then access your site, collect info, and generate an entire brand kit, which includes:

Color palette and fonts,

“About us” section and mission statement,

Logo variations,

Branding guidelines to publish on your site.

uBrand’s free plan includes a logo, fonts, colors, mission, and more. The premium plan at $29 per month includes enhanced AI-driven design, additional storage, and team collaboration.

Namify

Namify is a free brand name generator. Enter a description of your future business, and the tool will produce name suggestions.

The names come with a brand kit — logo, colors, fonts. Use name-creation filters for:

Alliteration (repetition of a letter or sound),

Alternate spelling,

Compound words,

Simplicity and recall.

Namify checks the name availability across leading social media channels — Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and YouTube.

Looka

Looka’s brand identity tools include a logo maker and a comprehensive kit with colors, fonts, templates, and more. The result is visual elements for website branding, social media profiles and posts, marketing collateral, and more.

Looka’s logo maker is free. The brand kit starts at $9.99 per month.