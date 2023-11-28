17 Free Web Design Tools, Fall 2023

Many free resources from the design community can enhance an ecommerce site. Here is a list of new web tools and design elements from fall 2023. There are tools for color palettes, UX design, presentations, logo generation, carousels, email templates, free fonts, and more.

All of these tools are free or have free plans, though most also offer premium versions. The fonts are free for commercial projects. Before using a font, be sure to verify its terms.

Free Design Tools

Perception is an AI-powered tool to generate color combinations or palettes. Perception also leverages color psychology research data to help determine palettes likely to convey a desired mood. Quickly and easily create visually appealing color schemes that emotionally connect with target audiences.

Supademo creates interactive demos and guides. The latest update features generative AI to create how-to docs and text annotations. Personalize Supademo based on demo type, intent, and the element clicked in each slide. The update also features advanced analytics, video support, collaboration improvements, and more. The free version includes up to five demos.

Pitch 2.0 is a platform to create and share presentations. The 2.0 update features an AI presentation generator, a links overview page to manage outreach, new animations, a duplication button to create your own templates, a gallery for shared decks, and more. The premium plan includes version history.

Punkt is an all-in-one user-experience writing and content design platform, soon to launch. The platform states it will harness content to craft experiences, lead design, shape interactions, and drive user engagement. Sign up for the beta waiting list.

Venngage Accessible Design Tool ensures accessibility to your content on the Venngage infographics platform. Explore the visual simulator to improve accessibility for people with visual impairments. Enhance accessibility with AI-generated alt text. Simplify pie charts, graphs, and more. Click “Check Accessibility” before completing your design to detect compliance issues and make necessary edits.

Told is an in-product pop-up survey tool to collect user feedback. Build event-triggered in-product surveys and announcements without code. Identify users (without asking) via hidden fields. The free plan allows 150 reaches per month.

Postnitro is an AI-powered tool to create branded carousels for social media. Access core carousel capabilities and templates and generate unlimited carousels. Instantly apply your logo, colors, name, and more to any template.

Zoviz is an online logo maker for branding. Get one-click logos and icons. Zoviz charges for final files; before that, you can view, create, and edit your versions for free.

Workverse 2.0 is an update to the virtual workspace platform. Meet with your teams and collaborate using high-definition video chats, screen-share, and virtual whiteboards. Manage projects and get work done through task management, AI chatbot, privacy protection, health tools, and more. Free space sessions are limited to 10 guests for 60 minutes.

Grammar Checker & Rewriter from Linguix is a multi-lingual grammar checker and rewriter for Figma, the design platform. Grammar Checker & Rewriter analyzes content as you write and underlines mistakes or sentences in a given FIgma object. Apply corrections in one click or expand them for more context.

Tabular is a no-code design tool to create responsive emails. Design high-performing email templates and campaigns using the email template builder — directly from the editor. Download up to two free HTML or PDF emails per month.

Free Fonts

Adecko is a bold and bubbly graffiti font with plenty of energetic street style.

Lost Type, an update from 2018, is based on Vietnam’s rich typographic heritage, paying homage to a bygone era.

Bigger is a condensed all-cap display font with minimal roundness and small gaps to emphasize the blocks.

Fonzie is a versatile font with four styles, offering tradition and innovation. Its basic style provides an elegant, space-saving condensed form.

Murah is an elegant handwritten font infused with modernity and charm. It’s an all-caps font that helps convey info in a friendly manner.

Lemon is a heavy, condensed typeface for display. The font family comes in nine weights and eighteen styles. The regular weight is free.