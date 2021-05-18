17 Tools for Customer Feedback

Feedback surveys can help determine what’s working with your website or service and provide fresh insights from customers and prospects.

Here is a list of tools for surveys and forms. There are simple survey builders and full experience platforms. Most offer free plans.

Tools for Feedback Surveys

SurveyMonkey is a platform to create surveys, quizzes, and polls for any audience. Get quick insights with automatic charts and summaries. Measure results against industry benchmarks. Search a gallery of 150-plus surveys for any project. Gather responses via weblink, email, mobile chat, and social media. Integrates with Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, Mailchimp, Zapier, and more. Price: Basic is free. Paid plans start at $32 per month.

Typeform is a user-friendly option to create forms and surveys with conversational touches to build more meaningful relationships with respondents. Build a chatbox using conditional logic with video to reply or collect video answers from customers. Integrates with Zapier, Slack, HubSpot, Salesforce, Google Analytics, and more. Price: Plans start at $35 per month.

SurveyLegend provides unlimited questions, unlimited responses, and real-time analytics and encryption, even in the free version. Premium plans offer advanced branching, advanced logic, custom backgrounds, and phone and email support. Share your survey via email, SMS, Facebook, Twitter, blogs, and more. Price: Free for up to three surveys. Paid plans start at $15 per month.

SurveySparrow is a platform to run surveys and manage results. Create surveys with a broad mix of question types and templates to design and customize. Build smart surveys with skip and display logic and with custom parameters to filter responses. Schedule and share periodic surveys. Create custom workflows, and automate actions based on responses. Run Net Promoter Score surveys to gather customer insights. Share surveys by email, text, links, embedded surveys, social channels, QR codes, and more. Price: Free up to 100 responses monthly. Paid plans start at $19 per month.

SurveyPlanet is an easy-to-use tool with over 90 pre-written surveys and basic themes. The free version contains unlimited surveys, unlimited questions and responses, in-app reports, 20 languages, and more. The Pro version offers question branching, custom themes, email and text notifications, and unlimited survey storage. Price: Basic is free. Pro plan is $20 per month.

Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) is a platform for gathering feedback from customers and enhancing support responses with hyper-personalized actions across every department. Communicate with your audience via email, SMS text, video, and audio. Price: Free up to three surveys. Paid plans start at $49 per month.

Qualaroo lets you survey specific users in real-time while they are looking at your product, service, or brand. Get actionable user insights based on where they are on your site, who they are, how much they pay, visit history, and more. Select from professionally designed questions and templates, or create your own. Nudge is Qualaroo’s technology for asking the right questions at the right time without being intrusive. It learns your site to improve response rates over time. Customize Nudges with your company colors and branding. Price: Plans start at $80 per month.

ProProfs collects feedback with popups, sidebars, quizzes, polls, and more. Run scored quizzes for faster analysis. Create custom themes with your branding elements. Use branching and skip logic. Price: Free up to 10 responses. Paid plans start at $25 per month.

Survicate provides survey and Net Promoter Score tools to capture feedback and deliver a better experience. Send surveys by email, link, or chat. Run targeted surveys on websites or web or mobile apps. Receive live chat support, even on the free plan. Price: Free plan allows 100 responses per month. Paid plans start at $89 per month.

SoGoSurvey is a comprehensive platform for customer experience, employee experience, and online surveys and quizzes. Add the right question types, logic, and multilingual functionalities. Schedule invitations and reminders to automate the process. Prevent repeat submissions and ensure data security. Get in-depth survey analytics and cross-survey trend analysis. Engage customers at the right time via email invitations, websites, SMS, or even offline. Price: Basic is free. Paid plans start at $25 per month.

Feedbackify is a website widget to receive feedback from visitors. Create a customized form using the drag-and-drop editor. Then copy the shortcode into your website’s HTML. View responses in real-time. Filter feedback by category and subcategory. Price: $19 per month.

Crowdsignal lets you create surveys, polls, quizzes, and forms with 14 question and layout types, including multiple-choice, free type, and Likert scales. Add custom styles to match your brand. Watch results in real-time and filter data to analyze. Share your questions with a link or email, or embed them into your site via forms or interactive popups. Price: Basic is free. Paid plans start at $15 per month.

Survs is a platform to build and customize surveys quickly and easily. Use various question types, including multiple-choice, free text, rating scales, and more. Direct respondents to relevant questions with skip logic. Choose from 29 languages. Share the survey link via email, social media, or publish it on your website. View responses in real-time, share them with colleagues, and export data in multiple formats. Price: Free plan offers 200 responses per survey. Paid plans start at €190 per year.

Zoho Survey is an application in the Zoho suite. Quickly create the right survey with 25-plus question types, scoring, skip logic, 200-plus templates, multiple languages, and other variables. Customize the survey with your colors, logo, and branding. Analyze with real-time reports, filtered responses, trend reports, scheduled reports, and more. Price: Basic is free. Paid plans start at $25 per month.

FreeOnlineSurveys is a tool to create free surveys, quizzes, and polls. The survey maker includes various question types, including Likert scales, Net Promoter Score, and multiple-choice. Use features such as page logic, text piping, and custom fields. Split test images, videos, and text in surveys to identify content that performs best. Receive notifications by email or Slack. Price: Free for up to 1,000 responses. Paid plans start at $12.99 per month.

QuestionPro is a survey platform for customer and employee experience and market research. Add multiple question types, logic, and branding. Choose from over 20 survey themes. Features skip logic branching, custom thank-you pages, multiple languages, heatmaps, and more. Analyze results with real-time dashboards and analytics. Share through email, link, social media, and text. Price: Basic is free. Paid plans start at $85 per month.

SurveyNuts is an easy-to-use questionnaire maker and survey builder. Design your survey using multiple question types. Post your survey URL on social media, on your website, or send it via email. View real-time dashboard with results, statistics, and charts or through data export. Price: Free up to 100 responses per survey. Paid plans start at $17 per month.