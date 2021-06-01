May 2021 Top 10: Our Most Popular Posts

Since 2005, we’ve published thousands of articles, podcasts, and webinars to help ecommerce merchants. What follows are the 10 most popular articles that we published in May 2021. Articles from early in the month are more likely to make the list than later ones.

From bicycles to Omaha Beach, June 2021 is full of international celebrations and historical events to fuel your company’s content marketing. Read more…

At the end of 2020, the five-year-old Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo had 788.4 million users and more than $9 billion in annual revenue. Pinduoduo’s incredible growth may provide some insights into the future of ecommerce. Read more…

Ezra Firestone launched his first ecommerce business in 2007. It sold wigs. He’s owned multiple brands since. BOOM!, which sells cosmetics, he co-founded in 2010. He focuses on key management metrics, such as spending 30% of ecommerce revenue on advertising. Read more…

Google Ads is steadily incorporating machine learning into daily account management. Google recently introduced a feature to auto-apply its suggestions in the “Recommendations” tab, offering 17 types of auto-apply recommendations in three categories. Read more…

Writing product descriptions sounds simple. But it takes planning. The best descriptions address a broad audience, which is why many companies employ marketers to help. When writing descriptions for the masses, focus on the following three elements. Read more…

What do Kim Kardashian, Armando Roggio, and your neighbor have in common? They’re all influencers. Influencer marketing is the digital equivalent of word-of-mouth promotion. Within ecommerce, we can segment influencers into three categories: celebrities, authorities, and peers. Read more…

Here is a list of product releases and updates for late April from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on storefronts, payment services, tax compliance, fraud protection, and virtual photo and video shoots. Read more…

Henry Davis and Bryan Mahoney anticipated in 2018 an avalanche of direct-to-consumer companies that served smaller, niche audiences. Chord, a DTC-first ecommerce platform, is their answer to bringing sophisticated, “headless” technology to smaller firms. “We like to call Chord the first headless platform with a brain,” Davis told me. Read more…

Mind mapping is a creative exercise to capture, organize, and structure ideas. It was once done on paper. But there are now tools for entrepreneurs and teams to develop mind maps, brainstorm ideas, and manage the resulting projects. Here is a list of mind-mapping and brainstorming tools for entrepreneurs and teams. Read more…

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-May from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on fraud prevention, interactive video, campaign builders, product subscriptions, and sustainability tools. Read more…