New Books for Personal Growth in 2025

Now is the time for new year goal-setting and self-improvement. Here are 10 new books on managing time, setting priorities, and leading a more productive and purposeful life personally and professionally.

by Christopher S. Hillier

Hillier is an entrepreneur, consultant, academic, and board member for private and nonprofit organizations. In his new book, he aims to help people who are “always busy, but not living the life they want” manage their time by focusing on what is meaningful rather than just efficient.

by Jess Cassity

This just-released book and workbook offer hands-on exercises, personal development techniques, and coaching insights to help entrepreneurs, online business owners, and busy executives achieve business success and a balanced life on their own terms.

by Ryan Matt Reynolds

The founder and CEO of Barbell Logic, an online fitness platform, shares the lessons he learned and strategies he used to move from a feeling of “drowning in urgency” despite outward achievements towards a more value-driven life that is still successful.

by Demir Bentley and Carey Bentley

The “productivity power couple” who developed the anti-burnout Lifehack Method explains their five-step process for achieving results while avoiding fatigue. Reviewers praise its clear explanation of what to do and why it works.

by Adam C Norton

This brief mindfulness guide for busy people focuses on simple techniques and practices anytime and anywhere without extensive study or long-term commitment. Norton presents proven concepts such as gratitude journaling and breathing exercises to de-stress and improve focus on the go.

by Brian Tracy

Personal development guru Tracy offers an updated edition of this self-help classic with 20% more content and a new chapter. The book has sold nearly 1 million copies since 2003 and promises to teach strategies to help readers reach their goals and instill a long-term growth mindset.

by Matthew Kelly

Asserting that the “ability to connect one idea with every other idea is the essence of genius,” Kelly explores a series of seemingly random topics — “How do you learn?” “Why is strategic planning confusing?” “Are iPhones destroying the world?” — to recognize the patterns of seemingly disparate ideas.

by Israa Nasir

Is “hustle culture” taking a toll on our mental and physical health? The author, a psychotherapist and founder of the Well Guide online community, seeks to “dismantle the myth that doing more makes you more worthy.” She combines psychological perspectives and human stories to guide readers in separating who they are from what they do, to help reclaim time and energy for a productive and meaningful life.

by Kendra Adachi

The author of the 2021 bestseller “The Lazy Genius Way” applies her “kind big sister energy” to time management, offering a practical framework for getting things done without feeling overwhelmed by the pressures of productivity.

by Klaus Kleinfeld

Kleinfeld’s 40-year, multi-industry career included stints as CEO of Alcoa in the U.S. and Siemens in Germany. In this new book, he asserts that choosing between business success and a happy personal life is unnecessary. He draws on his experience to show readers how they can sustain energy, achieve balance, and find purpose — all while building world-class teams.