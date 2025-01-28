New Web Design Tools, January 2025

This month’s collection of new web design and development tools (free and paid) includes video editors, AI-powered content generators, app builders, software testers, tools to enhance or automate designs, and a selection of new free commercial fonts.

New Design Tools

Outpost is a live-chat service that connects users with experts for actionable advice. It can help get a startup critiqued, designs improved, or portfolios reviewed by professionals from top companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. Use it for in-depth product analyses, detailed design suggestions, UI/UX critique, personalized consultation, and more. Price: Per-message prices range from $20 to $70, with custom plans available.

Sonar API, from AI search engine Perplexity, enables developers to build applications using Perplexity’s generative search capabilities with real-time information and citations. Sonar API is the base version, which is cheaper and quicker and includes citations and the ability to customize sources. Sonar Pro API can handle in-depth, multi-step queries with added extensibility, such as double the number of citations per search, more nuanced searches, and follow-up questions. Price: Starts at $5 for every 1,000 searches, plus $1 for every 750,000 words typed into the AI model and another $1 for every 750,000 words the model generates.

Flowdrafter is a free tool to generate a first text draft. Flowdrafter helps users write more productively by preventing editing as you go. Instead, get the first draft written as quickly as possible. Then edit and refine it. Price: Free.

MoreDraw is an enhanced whiteboard application for collaborative flowcharts, mind-mapping, and diagrams. Features AI integration to generate elements, pre-build templates, real-time collaboration, and more. Price: Basic plan is free. Premium plans start at $4.90 per month.

Typper is a Figma plugin for UX design that features advanced and personalized AI, a user-friendly interface, an adaptable design system, and real-time collaboration. Get automated insights and an immediate review process with one click. The launch date has yet to be announced, but beta testers will receive access in February. Contact for pricing.

Outrank is a platform that provides AI-driven, search-engine-optimized content. Receive personalized content that aligns with your unique voice and audience preferences. Get automated AI-driven discovery of high-impact search terms and images that match your articles and business. Outrank creates visuals that enhance your message and your brand’s personality. Features unlimited AI rewrites, unlimited users, and integration with Webflow, WordPress, Notion, and more. Price: $99 per month.

UnderlayX AI is a graphic tool that adds text and shapes behind objects, creates glowing effects, and customizes visuals. Clone images; place logos, text, shapes, or other images behind your photo; and remove and change backgrounds. Price: Basic is free. Pro plan is ₹49 per month (approx. $0.60 — 60 cents).

TestSprite is an AI agent for frontend and backend software testing, automating the workflow from test, planning, and code generation to execution and debugging. With natural language interaction, TestSprite is ideal for individual coders looking for self-serve tests and for small development teams lacking dedicated testing. Contact for pricing.

21st.dev is an open-source community registry for React user-interface components. Discover and install minimal, modern, and reusable React components powered by Tailwind CSS and Radix UI. Price: Access to the registry marketplace is free.

Kawara AI, launched by Kava, is an AI video editor that slices long videos into short clips. Tags are then automatically generated, allowing you to search (using text) for the right clip. Price: Plans start at $15 per month.

Captioner is an AI application that transcribes videos into text. Use it to generate subtitles for videos. Captioner converts video files to text in approximately 100 languages and aligns subtitles closely to the speech in the videos. Price: $10 per month (billed yearly) or $20 per month (billed monthly).

Sheepscript.ai is an AI tool that takes any video or podcast, analyzes the transcript, and creates a social media post or article. Price: Free for 10-minute videos. Business plan starts at $10.

New Free Fonts

Coopers Town is a modern, friendly, all-cap font with a bold feel. It’s a display font that delivers fun. Price: Free.

–

Holliday is a vintage display font that looks striking with drop-shadow to capture attention. Price: Free.

–

Groozilla is a hand-drawn font, more or less scribbled within the lines, containing lots of energy. Price: Free.

–

Ankish is a bold and elegant display font with an elegant Cyrillic style. Price: Free.

–

Type Light Sans Font is a modern sans font that delivers practical emphasis. Price: Free.