Payment Friction Wins in Africa

The ideal ecommerce checkout is frictionless and linear: enter one’s address and payment details and then await product delivery.

In Africa, providing digital payment info is a leap of faith. The checkout process is often conversational and skeptical.

Consumers may click “Buy,” but they aren’t reaching for their payment details. They first need proof of the product and company. They may ask via WhatsApp for real-time product photos and delivery timelines. They might demand a voice note to ensure a human is on the other side of the screen. It’s a do-it-yourself verification system.

“Cautious consumers” is McKinsey & Company’s term for Africa and Middle East-based ecommerce shoppers in its 2020 report (PDF).

Conversational Commerce

It is a mistake to view this reliance on WhatsApp as a workaround. For consumers in Africa, a WhatsApp chat is akin to looking a seller in the eye.

Consider the January 2026 partnership in Nigeria between PayPal and Paga, the mobile payment platform. After two decades of restrictions, Nigerians could finally receive international funds from PayPal into their Paga wallets.

The reception, however, was not great. Freelancers flooded Nigerian X with vitriol and skepticism stemming from a long memory of frozen PayPal funds.

This collective memory creates a psychological barrier that the partnership may struggle to overcome.

Trust

Local payment platforms such as Flutterwave and Stripe-owned Paystack have succeeded because they understood consumers’ memories of money restrictions and failed transactions. The infrastructure of both reflects how people actually move capital.

Bank transfers. In Nigeria, merchants need settlement within one day of the transaction to keep their businesses running. For the customer, the transfer is final and verifiable.

M-Pesa. In Kenya, STK Push is a consumer-controlled security protocol enabling money transfers on mobile devices. Africa accounts for roughly 70% of global mobile money payments; ignoring STK Push is costly.

Kiosks. In Egypt, consumers often demand physical confirmation before payment. Fawry’s cash-at-kiosk model allows shoppers to order online but pay at one of thousands of physical kiosks.

Success

Foreign ecommerce merchants cannot buy their way into Africa with tech alone. Success comes from leaning into the friction consumers require.

Use social media to consummate transactions. In Africa, an abandoned cart could mean that a shopper is waiting for the merchant on WhatsApp to prove it’s real.

Localize the rails. Don’t force a Kenyan to use a Visa card or a Nigerian to rely on an international gateway that might flag the transaction as high risk. Use recognizable payment methods such as instant transfers, mobile payments, and in-person dialogue.