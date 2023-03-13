18 Social Media Management Tools for 2023

Social media management tools can help plan and publish posts, engage consumers, monitor dialog about your brand, and measure the results.

Here is a list of social media management tools for 2023. There are inexpensive, streamlined tools and sophisticated platforms with smart artificial-intelligent features to automatically produce content, publish at scale, generate reports, and more.

Social Media Management Tools

Hootsuite is a collection of social media tools to simplify marketing and streamline customer service. Create, schedule, publish, and manage content and ad campaigns across social networks from a single dashboard. Map out campaigns, schedule hundreds of posts at once, fill content gaps, and collaborate in real-time. Use the hashtag generator and content inspiration tools to create on-brand posts easily. Measure and analyze your performance across all social media channels. Listen in on conversations about your brand, industry, and competition. Price: Plans start at $99 per month.

Sprout Social is a management and intelligence tool for social media marketing, customer service, data analysis, and employee advocacy. Plan and maintain your publishing strategy from a central hub. Organize posts across profiles, networks, and campaigns using a visualized calendar. Pull approved multimedia assets from a shared library or add product tags and links to your posts by connecting your Instagram, Shopify, and Facebook shops’ product catalogs. Automatically publish content at times most likely to reach audiences. Quickly access publishing and engagement tools alongside analytics to put insights into action. Use Sprout’s AI-driven technology to sift through data and monitor your brand at scale. Price: Plans start at $249 per month.

Buffer is social media management software for small businesses, providing tools to schedule posts, analyze the results, and engage with customers. Plan and publish on every channel in one dashboard. Queue up content on an automated schedule or choose a custom time for each post. Buffer will tell you when, what, and where to publish to make content stand out. Buffer’s AI Assistant can generate new ideas, repurpose your existing posts, re-write copy in any style you like, and even translate your content. Measure social media performance, create reports, and get recommendations to grow reach, engagement, and sales. Price: Free for up to three channels. Plans start at $6 per month.

SocialBee provides tools to manage social media accounts from one place. Create posts with Canva integration or the AI Assistant. Schedule and repurpose content. Customize your posting schedule for each social media platform with control over when and where your content goes live. Track page growth, audience demographics, and post analytics for each network. Identify improvement opportunities and winning patterns from one dashboard. Price: Plans start at $19 per month.

Sendible is a social media platform to engage with your audience, monitor your brand, and track results. Connect popular social networks including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Google Business Profiles. Use the built-in editor to optimize images for each network and the Canva integration to create new graphics. Use Sendible’s sentiment analysis to identify mentions that need your urgent attention. Get content suggestions or follow trusted RSS feeds and Google News Alerts and publish relevant content automatically. Easily generate presentation-ready reports. Price: Plans start at $29 per month.

Eclincher is a user-friendly platform to engage, monitor, and grow your audience on multiple social networks. Use the visual smart calendar to schedule and publish posts and campaigns. Monitor, listen, and engage with live social feeds and custom-saved feeds. Manage conversations, comments, new followers, and notifications from one social inbox. Set up queues to recycle your best content. Connect your blog page RSS and have your blogs automatically published to your social accounts. Get social media analytics and reports to track and measure results with advanced Google Analytics integration. Price: Plans start at $65 per month.

MeetEdgar is a social media management tool to create, schedule, share, and automate content daily. Add time slots so Edgar can automatically publish the updates your audience looks for. Edgar can draw from your library and repurpose older content with content resharing so you never have to worry about running out of ideas. Monitor and A/B test variations to see what resonates with your audience across multiple social networks. Price: Plans start at $24.91 per month.

Zoho Social lets you schedule unlimited social media posts, monitor your mentions, and create custom reports to analyze your social media performance. Visualize your content pipeline with an intuitive publishing calendar. Schedule your posts for times when your audience is most active. Respond in real-time and engage with your audience as often as you like. Use pre-built analytics reports or create new ones from scratch. Price: Plans start at $10 per month.

SocialPilot is an easy-to-use marketing tool to automate social media management. Easily customize posts for each platform, and automate for maximum impact. Bulk schedule as many as 500 posts in one shot. Filter your calendar to see posts scheduled for specific accounts. Add team members and assign them roles to multiple social media accounts. SocialPilot shows analytics of all posts, whether posted from SocialPilot or not. Schedule detailed reports to share automatically via email with clients and colleagues, or download them from the analytics tab. Price: Plans start at $25.50 per month.

Later is a visual marketing platform for Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest. Schedule your posts, add your own content, or source relevant, on-brand user-generated content to publish to your feed. Manage all of your social media content in one app. Schedule content to post whenever you want. Preview and rearrange upcoming posts with Later’s Visual Planner. Use Linkin.bio from Later to create a customizable link-in-bio web page. Drive traffic from Instagram and TikTok, track clicks, and more. Price: Plans start at $18 per month.

Tailwind is a smart social media scheduler for brands and small businesses. Create and schedule your social media posts. Tailwind Copilot provides a personalized, easy-to-follow marketing plan to know what to post, how to grow, and what to focus on. Tailwind Create automatically generates hundreds of posts optimized for Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest. Price: Plans start at $12.99 per month.

Crowdfire helps discover and schedule content and manage all your social accounts from one place. Publish content from your own blogs or online shops. Create posts for every update to share on all your social profiles. Schedule and publish posts automatically at the best times or times you choose. Measure, track, and understand your performance and automate your end-to-end reporting process. Price: Basic is free. Plans start at $7.48 per month.

CoSchedule provides a free marketing calendar to view, schedule, and share your social media content. Drag and drop your projects directly into the calendar. Publish and promote your social campaigns, then analyze the results with social reports. Collaborate with your team to share progress in real-time. Group multiple related projects in a single campaign. Outline promotional timelines and project plans on an isolated calendar view. Price: Basic is free. Plans start at $29 per month.

Oktopost is a social media management platform for B2B companies. Plan, create, approve, and schedule social content using a powerful suite of tools. Get a real-time overview of all your scheduled and published content across multiple networks, teams, and campaigns. Measure and analyze clicks, reactions, comments, shares, and other engagement metrics to optimize your campaigns, identify top-performing content, and grow your social media presence. With AI tools, generate dozens of unique social posts in seconds and automatically schedule all that content across different profiles and networks at optimal times. Contact for pricing.

Agorapulse is a social media management platform to manage all conversations in one place. Create and schedule posts, engage with your audience, and measure and analyze social media performance from anywhere. Organize your scheduled posts visually with a publishing calendar. Click on a monitored item and instantly like, retweet, or reply in direct or private messages. Reschedule content and put it in front of new audiences. Use the mobile app to publish content on the go. Create custom reports based on the metrics and date ranges you choose across multiple social profiles. Price: Plans start at $49 per month.

Loomly can manage all your social media content and provide post ideas based on trending topics, RSS feeds, and date-related events. Set automated publishing for Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Google My Business. Measure posts’ performance in real-time once published. Get notified every time someone in your team updates or comments on content with email, push, Slack, and Microsoft Teams notifications. Price: Plans start at $26 per month.

Planable is a workflow platform for social media teams and a centralized hub for ideas, content, and feedback. Post to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Google My Business, and TikTok. Create and preview posts in any format. Customize posts and view them as if they were live. Strategically plan and schedule content by dragging and dropping posts in predefined time slots. Publish now or schedule for late, and target the right prospects. Price: Free up to 50 posts. Plans start at $11 per month.

Post Planner is an all-in-one social media app to boost engagement. Schedule and manage posts on Facebook, Instagram, Google, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, and TikTok. Automate and manage your publishing calendars. Discover and curate streams of content, or create your own. Use the image editor and stock media library to create, modify, and optimize images. Set your posts to recycle after each posting, and watch your reach increase automatically. Price: Plans start at $3 per month.