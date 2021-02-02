Social Media Updates for Commerce, Live-streaming, More

Social media sites help businesses build a brand, engage customers, and sell products. Many popular networks continue to innovate with new features, particularly around ecommerce.

Here is a list of social media updates to explore in 2021, including commerce, content monetization, interactive live-stream video, and more.

Pinterest is a platform to promote things, especially products. For ecommerce businesses, Pinterest can help grow a brand. Pin an image, video, or link to promote your content and products. Create Story Pins, Rich Pins with product info, and Collection Pins to tag products with links. Use augmented reality to let people virtually sample your product using Pinterest Lines. Link your site’s RSS feed to create Pins automatically. Use your account’s analytics and audience insights to get useful metrics.

TikTok is a platform for short, viral videos — and an opportunity for ecommerce marketing. Use the Creator Marketplace to connect with content producers and influencers. Businesses can also create TikTok ads. TikTok has recently partnered with Shopify, allowing merchants to create and connect their TikTok for Business account and deploy shoppable video ads directly in Shopify.

Facebook, with 2.7 billion monthly users, is the most popular social network. Businesses can create and develop their Page to promote a brand. Facebook has a variety of additional tools for businesses. Facebook Shops now makes it easy to sell a collection of products from a customizable store within the platform. Facebook Live offers real-time shopping. Facebook Marketplace lets businesses sell and communicate with buyers at a local level. And Messenger helps businesses communicate and connect with consumers.

Instagram is a platform to share images and videos. For ecommerce businesses, Instagram can drive product sales. Businesses can now set up a shop across the Facebook platform to sell products on Instagram using Checkout. Tag products in images, videos, and Stories. Use Swipe Up in Stories to simplify the shopping experience. Turn shoppable posts into ads. Use Reels to create short, entertaining videos.

Twitter remains a go-to resource for real-time news and to share links. Businesses can promote tweets, videos, or accounts. Twitter continues to develop the platform and make acquisitions to build out its features, such as its voice-based Twitter Spaces for meeting areas and the recent purchase of Revue for monetizing newsletters.

YouTube can help develop your brand through video and connect with your audience and creators. YouTube Live can live-stream content to your followers. Use the YouTube Studio dashboard to manage your presence, grow your channel, interact with your audience, and monetize your content. Creator Academy provides training in all areas of production, distribution, and monetization.

Snapchat is a social app for sending images and texts that self-destruct, highlighting the importance and fun of the moment. For businesses, Snapchat can promote events, such as a product launch, which could include location-based targeting. Use (i) Single Image or Video Ads to showcase your latest products or discounts, (ii) Collection Ads to create a shoppable experience, and (iii) Story Ads to highlight products or services.

LinkedIn can help build your brand, find and engage the right candidates for your positions, develop sales leads, and develop skills with over 16,000 courses from LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com).

Reddit is a network of communities based on people’s interests. With over 100,000 interest-based communities, Reddit is a helpful resource to learn about a niche group and its interests before developing the right marketing content. Reddit also accepts advertising.

Houseparty allows up to eight people to video chat in a “room.” Users can play in-app games, access infinite rooms, and float between rooms. Houseparty has been around for a while, but its popularity has exploded recently due to the pandemic and socially distanced happy hours. Houseparty can facilitate private marketing events.

Medium is a platform for insightful thinking. Companies, brands, and organizations can publish from a single user account under one name or set up a publication and have multiple people in an organization write as themselves, or both. Each user account has a public profile page that can be used as a persona on the platform. Medium is an easy way to publish or re-publish blog posts. Brands can create a collection of content around a particular theme to establish authority and expertise.

Nextdoor is a social platform for neighborhoods. Claim your free Nextdoor business page. Set up shop in a neighborhood hub where consumers are searching for and recommending businesses. Business Posts let you start a conversation with the neighborhood — post twice monthly for free. Access marketing tools to target ZIP codes and neighborhoods.

WhatsApp is a free messaging and voice-over-IP app for voice and video calls and for sharing information. Its business app lets you create a profile to help prospects find your company’s description, website, locations, or contact info. Create a catalog to showcase your products and services. Communicate efficiently with your customers, and automate, sort, and quickly respond to messages. Use quick replies for frequently asked questions. Create greeting messages to introduce your business and away messages when you’re not available.

Amazon Live is a live-streaming service. When they view your live-streams made with the Amazon Live Creator app, consumers can shop the products you’ve added. Using Amazon Live, merchants can chat and engage, highlight products in a carousel, and share promotion codes and deals. Stream for free across various placements where Amazon shoppers browse. All live-streams can be found on Amazon.com/Live and in the Amazon mobile app under “Amazon Live.”