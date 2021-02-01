January 2021 Top 10: Our Most Popular Posts

Our mission since 2005 is to publishing unbiased, independent content to help ecommerce merchants. What follows are the 10 most popular articles that we published in January 2021. Articles from early in the month are more likely to make the list than later ones.

Your company’s February 2021 content marketing could cover the obvious, such as Valentine’s Day, and the obscure, such as Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Content marketing is the act of creating content, publishing it, and promoting it with the goal of attracting, engaging, and retaining customers. Read more…

—

In China, a drab gray Mao suit was once the required attire for men and women. No longer. The country is poised to become the largest luxury apparel market worldwide by 2025. With a 2020 population of 1.4 billion and a flourishing middle class with an appetite for foreign luxury goods, China is dominating ecommerce. Read more…

—

Here is a list of tools to help you get things done. There are to-do lists, work timers, and project management platforms. Several tools are based on the Getting Things Done system. Others are based on the Pomodoro Technique. Nearly all of these have free plans. Read more…

—

Here is a list of free tools to design a website, social media ad, logo, infographic, and more. There are editing applications, resource libraries, and tools to find the right font and color palette. All of these are free, though several also offer premium plans with extended features. Read more…

—

Adding a new font to your ecommerce site can create a fresh and unique look. Here is a list of fonts released in the last year. All are free for commercial use, though several are from larger premium font families. Before using a font, be sure to verify its terms. Read more…

—

Retaining ecommerce customers lowers costs and boosts profits. In 2021, customer retention could be critical. Seizing that opportunity will be a matter of enticing first-time customers to return for more purchases. Read more…

—

Automating key performance indicators streamlines data collection and enables real-time reporting. Collecting and reporting from multiple data sources is possible in Google Data Studio, an excellent platform. To help, I’ve created a free Data Studio template that you can use for your business. I’ll explain the template in this post. Read more…

—

Dr. Squatch, Jack Haldrup’s company, sells its own natural soaps and other grooming products for men. Revenue in 2020 was roughly $100 million, having exploded from $5 million just 18 months earlier. How does a company grow from $5 million to $100 million in 18 months? I asked him that question and many more in our recent conversation. Read more…

—

Here is a list of product releases and updates for late-December from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on augmented reality, fraud prevention, customizable product services, live-stream shopping, and shoppable video ads. Read more…

—

Google Ads introduced Insights in late 2020. The new beta feature will roll out to advertisers in the coming months. Similar to the Keyword Planner, Insights provides advertisers a sense of trending keywords. Read more…