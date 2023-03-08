The Rise of De-influencers

A de-influencer tells followers what not to buy. The practice started on TikTok, where the hashtag #deinfluencing has over 300 million views. The idea is to counter overhyped product recommendations and encourage a mindful approach to shopping.

It is prominent in the fashion and beauty verticals as a response to heavy photo editing and aggressive sponsorships, although it’s spreading to tech and gaming.

The rise in paid influencer content means consumers are savvy to the sponsored tag in their feeds and don’t always trust a recommendation. Deinfluencing helps influencers rebuild trust with their audience as genuine and independent.

The trend may alarm businesses investing in influencer marketing, but it’s not that dramatic. De-influencing is not the end of influencers. It’s more of a rebrand. De-influencers still drive purchase decisions. When they recommend against buying a product, influencers often promote alternatives as more effective or a better value.

De-influencing Approaches

Buy less content seeks to reduce excess consumption. Brands with an environmental emphasis and long product life could benefit from this format.

Buy better encourages consumers to make better sustainability and ethical choices, which aren’t typically price-driven. It encourages purchasing from smaller independent brands and those with higher environmental standards.

Buy cheaper discourages expensive trending products and recommends comparable affordable alternatives. Products that compete with major brands could benefit from this tactic.

Debunking is content that counters a much-hyped product. Businesses that are targets of debunking should consider the feedback but avoid responding publicly unless there is a clear benefit, such as offering an alternative.

Don’t buy this names products that didn’t work and why — frequently a personal preference. Influencers don’t often speak out against products, wary of damaging their relationship with brands. However, the authenticity of this approach is increasingly popular.