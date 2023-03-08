Influencers & Affiliates

The Rise of De-influencers

March 8, 2023 •

A de-influencer tells followers what not to buy. The practice started on TikTok, where the hashtag #deinfluencing has over 300 million views. The idea is to counter overhyped product recommendations and encourage a mindful approach to shopping.

It is prominent in the fashion and beauty verticals as a response to heavy photo editing and aggressive sponsorships, although it’s spreading to tech and gaming.

The rise in paid influencer content means consumers are savvy to the sponsored tag in their feeds and don’t always trust a recommendation. Deinfluencing helps influencers rebuild trust with their audience as genuine and independent.

The trend may alarm businesses investing in influencer marketing, but it’s not that dramatic. De-influencing is not the end of influencers. It’s more of a rebrand. De-influencers still drive purchase decisions. When they recommend against buying a product, influencers often promote alternatives as more effective or a better value.

De-influencing Approaches

Buy less content seeks to reduce excess consumption. Brands with an environmental emphasis and long product life could benefit from this format.

@impactforgood_

Declutter your home & then learn to buy less. It will change your life #deinfluence #deinfluencing #deinfluencingmakeup #deinfluencingproducts #minimalism #minimalist #sustainabilitytiktok #imperfectsustainability #sustainablelifestyle #eco #ecofriendly deinfluence deinfluencing Skincare routine Make up routine

♬ original sound – Jess – Sustainability

Buy better encourages consumers to make better sustainability and ethical choices, which aren’t typically price-driven. It encourages purchasing from smaller independent brands and those with higher environmental standards.

@thethriftythinker

Get your ass up and… pay your workers. #deinfluencing #fashiontiktok #slowfashion #sustainablefashion #skims #yitty #kimkardashian #fashionanalysis #sizeinclusivefashion

♬ original sound – Hudi

Buy cheaper discourages expensive trending products and recommends comparable affordable alternatives. Products that compete with major brands could benefit from this tactic.

@alyssastephanie

I love deinfluencing ❤️ #deinfluencing #deinfluencergang #cultproduct

♬ original sound – Alyssa ✨

Debunking is content that counters a much-hyped product. Businesses that are targets of debunking should consider the feedback but avoid responding publicly unless there is a clear benefit, such as offering an alternative.

@cakefacereviews

Replying to @agnesa.ak can we stop lying to ourselves about this blush now 💀 $69 worth of lies #diorblush #diorblushreview #diorblushrosyglow #rosyglow #rosyglowblush #makeup #deinfluencing #makeupfyp #makeupfail #makeupiregretbuying

♬ Big Boy Speed Up – Dj Kampung

Don’t buy this names products that didn’t work and why — frequently a personal preference. Influencers don’t often speak out against products, wary of damaging their relationship with brands. However, the authenticity of this approach is increasingly popular.

@morganturnermakeup

As always, these are just my experiences with these products! Feel free to share youre in the comments! #concealers #worstmakeup #badmakeup #overhypedmakeup #worstconcealers #worstof22 #worstmakeupof2022 #worstconcealers2022 #dontbuythese #whatnottobuy #concealerfails #badconcealers

♬ Blue Blood – Heinz Kiessling

Share this article:
Samantha Collier
Samantha Collier
Bio   •   RSS Feed


Popular
Webinar U
Instant Video + Ebook
Our mission is to help online merchants improve their businesses. We do this with expert guides, articles, webinars, and podcasts. We are an independent publishing company, unaffiliated with any e-commerce platform or provider.

Copyright © 2005 - 2023.
Practical Ecommerce® is a
registered trademark of
Confluence Distribution, Inc.

x