13 WordPress Plugins for Customer Support

Offering support throughout your shoppers’ purchase experience is a good way to ensure their return. If you have a WordPress site, there are a variety of customer-support plugins to help.

Here is a list of plugins for customer support on WordPress. There are plugins for support documentation, FAQs, help desk ticketing systems, and real-time live chat. Many of these plugins are free, though most offer premium plans for add-on services.

Plugins for Customer Support

LiveChat adds 24/7 support to your WordPress site quickly and easily. Hold multiple chat sessions simultaneously, send canned responses to frequently asked questions, tag your chats, and send files to customers through the chat widget. Use proactive chat invitations to send personalized messages automatically when a user meets predefined criteria. Price: Plans start at $16 per month.

Knowledge Base for Documentation and FAQ is a user-friendly plugin to post help items for your customers. Organize your docs by team, product, and service. Utilize up to five levels of hierarchical documentation and a table of contents. Use the setup wizard with 26 predefined themes and sidebars. Access 500 custom icons, or upload your own. Price: Basic is free. Premium add-ons start at $46 for the first year and $23 renewal.

JS Help Desk is a complete ticketing system with a free plan and premium add-ons. JS Help Desk offers multiple options — i.e., Open Tickets, Close Tickets, Answered Tickets, Overdue Tickets, and All Tickets. Easily search and sort tickets by ticketing priorities, date, and title. Users or visitors can create unlimited tickets. JS Help Desk offers a variety of layouts and customizable email templates. Price: Basic is free. Premium add-ons start at $69 per year.

SupportCandy provides a complete help-desk ticketing system for your WordPress site. Create any number of agents, who can access tickets from the same page as users and divide the workload on replies. Users do not need to create an account to start a ticket. Files can be attached to a ticket with custom fields for attachment types. Price: Basic is free. Premium add-ons start at $49 per year.

bbPress is forum software from the creators of WordPress. This basic discussion board scales with a growing community. bbPress is focused on simplicity, flexibility, deep integration with WordPress, web standards, and speed. Price: Free.

KB Support is a help desk system with a built-in knowledge base that allows customers to find answers during the ticket submission process, reducing the number of queries. Easily manage and customize submission forms. Customers do not need an account to create or manage support tickets. Add and assign agents to various departments, and track the status of agents (online or offline). Price: Basic is free. Premium extensions start at $74 per year.

Awesome Support is a help desk and support-ticketing plugin. Users submit tickets from the front-end, and agents respond from the WordPress back-end. Email customizable notifications of user actions. Provide support for as many products as you want, and synchronize product lists with popular ecommerce platforms. Multiple agents can work on the same ticket, and tickets are transferable between agents. Tag, filter, and track tickets. Import tickets from Zendesk, Help Scout, and Ticksy. Price: Basic is free. Premium bundles start at $149 per year.

Richpanel offers three services in one platform: omnichannel helpdesk and ticketing, integrated ecommerce self-service, and live-chat and messaging. Access complete customer profiles with WooCommerce integration. Create guided self-service workflows to automate common support scenarios. Use modern live chat to collaborate across your support team to shorten the resolution time. Track agent performance with customer feedback, response times, and conversions. Measure which agents are influencing sales and creating long-term customer relationships. Filter reports by tags, channel (live chat, email, social), and agents. Price: Plans start at $99 per month.

Olark is a live-chat application to engage and assist customers in their purchase decisions. ​​Greet customers automatically, send custom messages based on visitor behavior, route chats to the right department, show and hide your chatbox, and more. Get detailed live chat reports to monitor volume, customer satisfaction, and agent activity. Olark provides full access to your complete transcript archive, along with a user-friendly interface for searching, sorting, and filtering. Price: Plans start at $29 per month.

Tawk.To Live Chat is a free tool to monitor and chat with visitors on your WordPress site. Tawk.To offers free iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS apps, or log in via any modern browser. Gain valuable insight from monitoring visitors in real-time. Price: Free.

weDocs is a tool to create great-looking documentation on your products or company. Host docs, organize with tags, and even fetch docs from external sites. Price: Free.

Help Scout provides a simple plugin to add a contact form to your site, which submits inquiries to the Help Scout customer support platform. You can also add a Help Scout Beacon to provide live-chat customer support. Help Scout integrates with WooCommerce, WP eCommerce, and Easy Digital Downloads. Embed a conversation into any post or page with a shortcode. Price: Free. Pro version pricing starts at $49.99.

Zendesk Support lets you bring a Zendesk help desk into your site. Add the Zendesk Support Web Widget to any web page so users can search your knowledge base, chat with an agent, or submit a ticket. Give your visitors the ability to submit a question or issue quickly with a two-field contact form. Get full access from your dashboard of views, tickets, and comments. Price: Plans start at $49 per month.