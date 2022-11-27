10 Last-minute Holiday Revenue Boosters

You’re not alone if you’ve yet to implement holiday selling strategies.

Shopping trends in 2022 include gift cards and early shopping. Only half of leading U.S. retailers offer gift cards, according to MarketWatch, despite their popularity. And big companies such as Target and Amazon kicked off holiday deals in October.

Still, last-minute efforts can help finish the season with a bang. And many are simple and quick. Here are 10 ways to boost revenue before time runs out.

10 Revenue Boosters

Entice loyal customers to help. Dedicated customers want you to succeed. They also love getting something at a steep discount or free. If you can track referrals, offer customers special coupons, products, or gift cards for sending buyers your way. If not, run a hashtag campaign on social media wherein shoppers post photos or videos using your items. The goal is to generate interest in your store.

Also, encourage buyers to leave product reviews, a primary conversion driver for ecommerce sites.

Get staff to pitch in. Your employees are likely active on social media. Consumers appreciate meeting staff and hearing about the company’s mission and products. So, introduce your employees on company social accounts and enlist them to spread the word.

Contract with mid-level influencers. Sponsored content — videos, articles, social media posts — can drive lucrative traffic to your store.

Leverage relevant news. Pay attention to current events, celebrity goings-on, and viral social media posts that speak to your audience. Use this trending news to promote your products and flash sales.

Use a smart banner to promote discounts, countdowns, and near sell-outs. Typically positioned at the top of a page, smart banners adjust to the browser’s width and are an ideal announcement method. Text with minimal icons and a simple call to action work best.

Don’t overcomplicate email marketing. Simplify your messaging on marketing emails for the balance of the season. Focus on subject lines, preheaders, hero images, and calls to action.

Configure cart abandonment recovery emails. Upwards of 70% of U.S. shoppers abandon their carts. Even the briefest email message can recover some sales — a discount closes even more. Consider a third-party tool if your shopping cart doesn’t have this crucial recovery tactic built in.

Promote last-minute gifts. Plenty of people procrastinate. Now’s the time to think about awesome gifts you can pack and ship quickly. Promote these in emails and social media with terms like “Ships today” and “Get it by….” And don’t forget e-gift cards, too.

Display a countdown timer. Inform shoppers of sales and order cutoff dates. In the final days, be clear about expedited shipping methods to receive gifts in time.

Turn off (or make optional) non-essential checkout fields. Don’t leave shoppers stuck at the finish line. Ask only what you need to process the order.

Minimal Effort

Depending on the industry and audience, plenty of quick actions can amp up sales in the coming weeks. Adopt features and functionality that require minimal effort. Save the heavy lifting for next year.