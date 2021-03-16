11 New Ecommerce Books for Spring 2021

Here’s a batch of new ecommerce books for your spring reading list. There are titles on branding, social media marketing, cross-border selling, podcasting, customer experience, transacting on Amazon and Shopify, and selling your business.

I compiled this list using Amazon. From Amazon’s “Books” category, I selected “Business & Money.” From there I chose the “Processes & Infrastructure” sub-category and selected “E-commerce.” Then I handpicked titles from that group based on customer ratings and relation to ecommerce. Also, I selected a few titles from the “Small Business & Entrepreneurship” sub-category.

New Ecommerce Books

The Digital Seeker: A Guide for Digital Teams to Build Winning Experiences by Raj K. De Datta

Exceptional digital experiences don’t just meet customers’ transactional needs. Instead, they address deeper problems for which customers seek solutions. Exceptional digital experiences are built on agile platforms, offering personalized, scalable performance. “The Digital Seeker” offers key lessons on the digital transformations from innovative businesses. Kindle $15.50; Hardcover $24.95.

Leading the Customer Experience: How to Chart a Course and Deliver Outstanding Results by Brad Cleveland

Getting customer experience right is essential in today’s marketplace. Absent a strategy, culture, and processes, a business will suffer from high costs, dissatisfied customers, and brand damage. “Leading the Customer Experience” is a step-by-step guide to shaping experiences to win loyalty and deliver exceptional business results. Paperback $29.95; Hardcover $90.00.

Social Media For Small Business: Marketing Strategies for Business Owners by Franziska Iseli

“Social Media For Small Business” is a practical guide on how to grow a business through Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, and more. Explore the tools and strategies to develop your brand and see a rapid return on your investment. Paperback $19.99.

Rethinking Competitive Advantage: New Rules for the Digital Age by Ram Charan

Digital disruptors such as Amazon and Alibaba have redefined the nature of competition. In “Rethinking Competitive Advantage,” explore the new rules on how to get ahead. Learn to create an ecosystem to personalize the customer experience, build a social engine to drive innovation and execution, and attract angel investors. Kindle $13.99; Hardcover $18.26.

Re-constructing Cross-border E-commerce: The Globalization Practices of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprise by Xinxin Li and Xiaoling Peng

“Re-constructing Cross-border E-commerce” explores worldwide ecommerce, the state of China’s foreign trade, and the strategy of Alibaba in the global market. Examine the success stories of foreign traders, and follow the new trends of world trade and the role of Chinese suppliers. Hardcover $38.95.

Make It, Don’t Fake It: Leading with Authenticity for Real Business Success by Sabrina Horn

Authentic leadership eliminates the need for the shortcuts that sabotage success. In “Make It, Don’t Fake It,” learn from the core principles of leadership, authenticity, reality-based business integrity, and discover how to attain and maintain it. Paperback $18.95; Kindle $9.99.

How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom by Matt Ridley

“How Innovation Works” chronicles the history of innovation, which is not an orderly, planned, top-down process. Instead it happens as a result of human exchange. Innovation turns inventions into practical and marketable things of use. Learn valuable lessons on the nature of innovation through examples, how they started, and why they succeeded or failed — such as search engines, computers, artificial intelligence, and more. Kindle $14.99; Paperback $17.99.

Exit Rich: The 6 P Method to Sell Your Business for Huge Profit by Michelle Seiler Tucker and Sharon Lechter

Knowing when to sell your business is one of the biggest challenges for an entrepreneur. In “Exit Rich,” mergers and acquisitions authority Michelle Seiler Tucker and author Sharon Lechter offer a guide for all business owners, whether they’re gearing up to sell a business now or preparing to sell in the future. Learn to objectively evaluate your business, improve your chances of finding the right buyer, and sell for maximum profit. Hardcover $27.95.

Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire by Brad Stone

Ten years ago, Bloomberg journalist Brad Stone profiled the rise of Amazon in his bestseller, “The Everything Store.” Since then Amazon has expanded dramatically while its workforce has quintupled in size. In “Amazon Unbound,” Brad Stone presents a portrait of how a retail upstart became one of the most powerful and feared entities in the global economy. See how the seismic changes inside the company over the past decade have led to innovations and missteps. Also follow the evolution of Jeff Bezos, from geeky technologist to iron-fisted ruler to billionaire chairman. Kindle $14.99; Hardcover $30.00.

Start Your Own Podcast Business by The Staff of Entrepreneur Media and Jason R. Rich

“Start Your Own Podcast Business” is an easy-to-understand guide for setting up, recording, branding, marketing, and managing your podcast. Create pod listings and marketing plans that attract the right listeners. Pick the best equipment and tools to produce a winning show. Maximize your brand with design elements, targeted campaigns, storytelling, and more. Paperback $19.99.

Shopify: Create Your Very Own Profitable Online Business Empire! by Jonathan S Walker

“Shopify: Create Your Very Own Profitable Online Business Empire!” is an introductory guide to selling on the popular platform. Learn how to generate income, explore drop shipping, and discover the benefits of Fulfillment by Amazon. Paperback $16.50.