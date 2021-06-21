12 New Ecommerce Books for Summer 2021

Here’s a batch of new ecommerce books for your summer 2021 reading list. There are titles on cryptocurrency, customer experience, fulfillment, leadership, social media marketing, startup strategies, and building an online course.

I compiled this list using Amazon. From Amazon’s “Books” category, I selected “Business & Money.” From there I chose the “Processes & Infrastructure” sub-category and selected “E-commerce.” Then I handpicked titles from that group based on customer ratings and relation to ecommerce. I also selected a few titles from the “Small Business & Entrepreneurship” sub-category.

New Ecommerce Books

Ignore Your Customers (and They’ll Go Away): The Simple Playbook for Delivering the Ultimate Customer Service Experience by Micah Solomon

“Ignore Your Customers (and They’ll Go Away)” presents a step-by-step guide to building winning customer service culture to transform your company. Follow stories from innovative and successful companies, including Amazon and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, and learn what it takes to turn routine customer interaction into lifelong engagement and loyalty. Paperback $19.99; Kindle $9.49.

Masters of Scale: Surprising Truths from the World’s Most Successful Entrepreneurs by Reid Hoffman, June Cohen, and Deron Triff

In “Masters of Scale,” LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman teams up with the executive producers of the “Masters of Scale” podcast to offer hard-fought lessons from iconic companies and disruptive startups. Taken from more than 100 interviews, this book offers collective insights distilled into a set of counterintuitive principles. Learn to find a winning idea and turn it into a scalable venture. Kindle $13.99.

The Future of Money: How the Digital Revolution Is Transforming Currencies and Finance by Eswar S. Prasad

“The Future of Money” follows the current state of money and the impact of disruptive digital currencies. Explore the positive developments, such as greater efficiencies and improved access, and learn how to guard against the dangers of what’s to come. Hardcover $35.00.

Million Dollar Micro Business: How to Turn Your Expertise Into a Digital Online Course by Tina Tower

“Million Dollar Micro Business” is a step-by-step guide for creating an online course. From ideation to launch and growth, identify what you can teach and develop into a course. Learn to build a digital learning website, market and launch your new course to the right audience, and scale your platform through automation. Paperback $21.99.

Launch: How to Sell Almost Anything Online, Build a Business You Love, and Live the Life of Your Dreams by Jeff Walker

This is an updated and expanded version of the best-selling “Launch,” a guide for starting new products and businesses. This new edition features chapters on applying social media in your launches, live-streaming to deliver content, and using paid traffic and advertising. Kindle $12.99; Hardcover $23.99.

The Startup Growth Book: 50+ Proven Ways to Scale Your Business Without a Marketing Budget by Andrew Lee Miller

“The Startup Growth Book” teaches entrepreneurs and marketers how to build sustainable, scalable growth, channel by channel, with no advertising. Learn how to scale organically using multiple channels, such as email, organic search, social media, and more. Drive your growth without outsourcing to an agency or a third-party marketing team. Paperback $19.95.

Social Media Marketing: Guaranteed Strategies To Mastering, & Dominating Any Platform For Your Brand by Jonathan S. Walker

“Social Media Marketing” is a resource for anyone who has little-to-no social media presence. Learn how to grow an interactive follower base organically. Get proven strategies for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat. Increase interaction of your followers. Monetize and maximize profits from your social media platforms. Paperback $15.99.

The Sea We Swim In: How Stories Work in a Data-Driven World by Frank Rose

Building on insights from cognitive psychology and neuroscience, “The Sea We Swim In” shows how to see the world in narrative terms. Learn how a story can help you establish a brand identity and turn consumers into fans. Kindle $12.99; Hardcover $21.95.

Customer Experience Excellence: Six Strategies to Deliver Exceptional Growth in 90 Days by Tim Knight and David Conway

“Customer Experience Excellence” is a guide to creating a successful customer experience platform. Drawing on the research of the global consulting group KPMG, the book details the winning systems of companies that have produced authentic customer communication systems at scale. Paperback $25.95; Kindle $25.95.

Fast Fulfillment: The Machine That Changed Retailing by Sanchoy Das

“Fast Fulfillment” explores the ins and outs of the delivery side of online businesses. Learn the secrets of fast fulfillment, and design a plan for your own disruptive innovation. Kindle $13.49.

Leadership for Founders: Seven Habits to Lead You and Your Team to Success by Fiona Macaulay

“Leadership for Founders” provides proven practices on how to be a leader who fosters innovation, attracts the right talent, and retains customers. Launching a new project is difficult when the long-term survival rate is so low. Explore these best practices to ensure success for you, your team, and your organization. Paperback $19.95.

Decisively Digital: From Creating a Culture to Designing Strategy by Alexander Loth

“Decisively Digital” explores how to survive and thrive in an increasingly digital world. Learn how to establish a digital culture and realize the benefits of modern work for your employees. Take advantage of analytics, big data, and cloud computing. Explore how digital innovation can drive your business results. Paperback $25.00; Kindle $15.00.