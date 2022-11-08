13 Easy-to-use CRMs

Customer relationship management platforms can help businesses manage and track customers, sales, and leads.

Here is a list of simple, easy-to-use CRMs for businesses of all sizes. Some are streamlined tools for managing customer activities. Others include expanded features for projects, automated workflows, and more.

Bigin by Zoho comes in multiple templates. Create pipelines with customizable stages to run distinct customer operations, from emails to activities to deals. Organize all contact information neatly in one place. Set up or schedule workflows and let Bigin handle your daily routine automatically. Price: Free for up to 500 records, one pipeline, and three workflows. Premium plans start at $7.

Less Annoying CRM is a simple tool to help small businesses succeed. View a single screen for notes, files, tasks, calendars, events, and pipeline information related to a contact. Users receive an email each morning summarizing events for the day. Access a simple lead report with an up-to-date list in your pipeline, including the status and priority of the lead, contact info, and the note from a previous communication. Price: $15 per user per month.

Nutshell is an all-in-one sales and marketing platform. Automate your sales process, put your email outreach on autopilot, and measure the impact of your efforts. Store all contact details, call notes, and email conversations in one place so everyone on your team can access them. Use Nutshell’s email templates and automated personal email sequences to create and schedule one-on-one sale drips or send to thousands of contacts at once. Track leads and manage your pipeline through multiple views. Get customizable reports to measure performance and pinpoint areas for improvement. Price: Plans start at $16 per month.

HubSpot lets you track and analyze sales activity in real-time. View your entire sales pipeline on a visual dashboard to track performance and spot opportunities. Free tools feature deal and task management, email engagement notifications, templates and scheduling, document sharing, meeting scheduling, live chat, and sales quotes. The CRM automatically integrates with HubSpot’s marketing, sales, customer service, and operations tools. Price: Free CRM tools are available. Premium plans start at $45 per month for 1,000 contacts.

Close is a streamlined sales tool for remote teams. Close lets you email, call, and text your leads without add-ons. Personalize bulk email templates with custom lead data, and automate follow-ups. Accelerate your outbound efforts with call automation tools such as Power Dialer, Predictive Dialer, and built-in SMS. Forecast by region with multiple pipelines. Track output and results for your team members in intuitive dashboards. Price: Plans start at $29 per month.

Streak is a workflow and productivity CRM to manage and prioritize all your work, organize your email, and collaborate with your team — all within Gmail. Automatically capture data from your contacts and emails. Share emails, notes, and call logs with your team. Get notified with tasks and reminders as things progress through your pipeline and access data alongside your emails. Price: Free up to 500 contacts. Premium plans start at $15 per month.

Drip gathers and organizes contact data to enable ecommerce retailers to make personalized omnichannel customer journeys at scale. Translate data and send behavior-based emails with tailored content. Use Drip’s pre-built templates and email segmentation to personalize and increase engagement and conversions. Customize and automate workflows with a point-and-click visual builder. Price: Plans start at $39 per month.

Salesflare is an easy-to-use CRM for companies selling to businesses. Automatically compile information from emails, social profiles, and more. Track when and how customers engage. Team members can follow customer conversations without being involved in all emails, phone calls, and meetings. Salesflare connects to your calendar, email inboxes, and mobile phone to log customer interactions. Price: Plans start at $29 per month.

ClickUp is an all-in-one project management tool that includes CRM for teams. Organize your accounts in a list, Kanban board, or tables for quick data entry. Includes roughly 50 dashboard widgets that compile customer data in one place. Create your ideal system to store and analyze contacts, customers, and deals. Automatically assign tasks for each stage of your pipeline and trigger status updates based on activity. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $5 per month.

Pipedrive is a straightforward CRM for sales. Customize pipelines to your business. Use task automation to improve workflow and increase productivity. Create and send customizable email campaigns with pro templates. Get customizable reports to spot patterns, forecast revenue, optimize workflows, generate leads, and discover who visits your website. Price: Plans start at $14.90 per month.

Freshsales is a full-featured CRM from Freshworks. Map your sales process with tailored contact lifecycle stages. Create and track unique sales activities, interactions, meetings, and more. Automate interactions and track personalized outbound campaigns. Engage with customers on their preferred channels from the CRM. AI-based predictions from historical data gauge the likelihood of success. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $15 per month.

Capsule is a CRM for individuals, small businesses, and sales teams. View opportunities in one Kanban visual pipeline, drag and drop to each stage as they progress. Track conversion rates, sales pipeline milestones, and forecasts in one view. See opportunities in a customized sales pipeline and monitor areas performing well and those that need more focus. Create, manage, and automate tasks. Get advanced sales reports, organize contacts, create and save email templates, integrate with productivity tools, and more. Price: Free up to 250 contacts. Premium plans start at $18 per month.

Vtiger is an all-in-one platform to manage marketing, sales, and support along the customer journey. See marketing activities across all channels to attract ideal customers. Build sales playbooks and track progress along the timeline with advanced automation and artificial-intelligence-driven insights. Deliver support by engaging with your customers across multiple channels. Access built-in web forms, social media, and telephone integrations to capture leads from various channels. Price: Plans start at $20 per month.

