5 Content Marketing Ideas for April 2021

Content marketing opportunities abound in April 2021, with topics as diverse as the Pony Express, National Beer Day, Arbor Day, and TikTok.

Content marketing is the act of creating (or curating) content, publishing it, and promoting it to attract, engage, and retain an audience of customers and prospects.

What follows are five content marketing ideas for your company in April 2021.

Pony Express Founding: April 3

History can be a source of content marketing ideas. It helps us understand the world today.

With this in mind, consider including the creation of the Pony Express in your company’s April 2021 content marketing.

The Pony Express debuted on April 3, 1860, when horsemen simultaneously left St. Joseph, Missouri, and Sacramento, California, on a 1,800-mile relay ride. The mail from Sacramento arrived in St. Joseph in 10 days.

Let your company’s brand and content marketing goals dictate how you can integrate the Pony Express story.

For example, a retailer that sells cowboy boots, western apparel, or even equine tack could tell the historical facts, focusing on the wild west experience, since that may well be engaging for the business’s customers.

Another retailer could write about the Pony Express in the context of transportation.

National Beer Day: April 7

National Beer Day is a relatively new holiday in the United States. It was first celebrated in 2009 when Justin Smith of Richmond, Virginia, created a Facebook page describing the celebration, which was said to honor the day the Cullen–Harrison Act was enacted in 1933, making it legal to sell beer with an alcohol content of 3.2 percent or less in the United States. The act was the beginning of the end of prohibition.

Smith’s National Beer Day was covered in the media and was officially recognized in Virginia in 2017.

Your company’s April content marketing could include beer-related articles, such as:

“10 Ways to Solve any Problem with Beer,”

“5 Fun Facts about Beer and Power Tools,”

“7 Secrets about Beer That No One Will Tell You,”

“How to Pick the Perfect Beer for Any Meal.”

For more inspiration, consider that apparel company Mr. Porter has published dozens of articles about beer, including:

Arbor Day: April 30

Arbor Day started in Nebraska in 1874. It is celebrated on various dates throughout the United States, with the last Friday of April (the 30th in 2021) being the most common.

Arbor Day is meant to encourage folks to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. For your company’s April content marketing, you could convey these ideas in articles, videos, and podcasts.

Here are some examples:

Garden store: Publish tree-planting tutorials.

Running-shoe retailer: Publish an article about forest trail running.

Power tool merchant: Produce a podcast about sustainable lumber.

Furniture seller: Describe hardwoods and how consumers can keep them available.

TikTok

If you can quickly describe your product or service, consider creating TikTok videos.

For example, Jon Shanahan, co-founder of Stryx, a men’s skincare company, has generated roughly 1.8 million likes for his company’s TikTok page.

TikTok content should feature an individual that represents the brand. The content should be TikTok native, meaning that it is made for TikTok and follows its conventions.

TikTok doesn’t restrict your content to followers. It puts the videos in front of, potentially, all users. According to Shanahan, who participated in a live interview for CommerceCo by Practical Ecommerce, his first TikTok video was seen more than 300,000 times.

Lifestyle Videos

Consider producing videos that affirm the lifestyle your brand promotes.

For example, Maverick Car Company in Boise, Idaho, sells trucks and sport utility vehicles. Many of the company’s customers enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle, so the company creates videos focused on those activities. Examples include videos on snowshoeing, skate skiing, and rock climbing.