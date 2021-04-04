5 Content Marketing Ideas for May 2021

Need content marketing topics for May 2021? How about photography, comic books, the Clubhouse app, springtime, or the very products your business sells?

Content marketing is the act of producing, publishing, and promoting content to attract, engage, and retain an audience of customers.

The challenge many content marketers face is what to write about. Here are five ideas to help.

1. National Photography Month

May is National Photography Month in the United States. It’s an opportunity to show off your company’s pictures.

From a marketing perspective, try using photography to tell a visual story or capture your audience’s attention.

Using photos for storytelling does not mean excluding words. For example, last November Silver Jeans posted an article about the Indigenous Education Foundation of Tanzania, an organization Silver Jeans supports. The post was simple in form and language but photography helped to tell the organization’s story.

Beyond Silver Jeans, check out these articles about photography and storytelling.

2. Free Comic Book Day

For 20 years the comic book industry has offered free comic books on May 1 to attract attention and raise awareness. But that changed for 2021.

Covid concerns caused the organizers of Free Comic Book Day to move the event in 2021 from May 1 to August 14. You can still feature comics in your May content marketing, however.

In many ways, comic books both reflect our culture and reform it. Many of your store’s customers are likely familiar with comic books and comic book characters either directly or through their cultural impact.

Here are a few example headlines for comic-book-related articles.

Apparel retailer. “The 10 Best Dressed Comic Book Heroes of All Time”

“The 10 Best Dressed Comic Book Heroes of All Time” Auto parts retailer. “41 Comic Book Cars That Inspired Real-world Vehicles”

“41 Comic Book Cars That Inspired Real-world Vehicles” Kitchen supply retailer. “What Do Superheroes Eat? 11 Recipes for Superhumans”

3. Clubhouse Conversations

With few exceptions, conversations in Clubhouse, the drop-in audio app, are not recorded. The spoken words disappear into memory, like most human conversations.

Clubhouse’s short-lived format can still be useful for content marketing goals — to attract, engage, and retain customers.

Marketers often think about these aims in the context of a blog or podcast or video series that can be read, listened to, or watched repeatedly.

But Clubhouse rooms can also achieve these aims albeit in the moment instead of long-term.

Clubhouse members can discover your business via a conversation in a room (that is, attraction). Folks familiar with your brand may engage with your company on Clubhouse (engagement). And that could lead to a close relationship with your business (retention).

The Clubhouse app is not a place to sell, per se. Rather it is an opportunity to talk about topics relevant to your audience.

Imagine, for example, that you sell backpacking and hiking equipment. Perhaps you manage REI, Moosejaw, or Backcountry Gear.

You could host a scheduled Clubhouse room, say each Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., to discuss important backpacking skills. You might even invite well-known adventurers such as Nirmal “Nims” Purja or Conrad Anker to share stories. In each case, Clubhouse members interested in backpacking and hiking would have the opportunity to get to know your brand.

If you want to try Clubhouse in May, consider this approach.

Get an invite. At the time of writing, the Clubhouse app was by invitation only.

Listen first. Drop in to rooms and listen. Do this for at least 30 minutes per day for a couple of weeks to learn Clubhouse etiquette.

Invite your customers. Start with a couple of invitations to share. And each week, you should get more. Consider inviting some of your best customers.

Start hosting a room. Let the conversation attract, engage, and retain your audience.

4. Springtime Topic Cluster

Topic clusters are an internal linking strategy to help readers and search engines recognize your site as an authority for a given topic. Topic clusters help attract visitors.

For your company’s May 2021 content marketing, create a topic cluster around springtime uses for your products.

For example, an online store specializing in heirloom seeds for gardeners could create a pillar page such as “The Procrastinator’s Guide to Growing Heirloom Tomatoes.”

That definitive pillar page could include a lead capture form for a PDF version of the guide and an heirloom seed catalog. The spokes of the topic cluster could include instructional articles to:

Save heirloom tomato seeds,

Dry heirloom tomato seeds,

Harvest heirloom tomatoes,

Preserve heirloom tomatoes.

5. Product Comparison Guides

Does your shopper need the four-quart, five-quart, or six-quart mixer? If he wants to cut down hardwood trees, does the consumer need a new chain for his chainsaw? What is the difference between the regular brake pads and the ceramic ones?

There are plenty of times when visitors will have questions not just about your products but also about how those products are related.

A guide could compare different types of the same kind of product. For example, SkateboardersHQ describes the differences between longboards, cruisers, and regular skateboards.

Your guide could also compare the specifications from different models of the same product.