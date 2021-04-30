April 2021 Top 10: Our Most Popular Posts

Our mission since 2005 is to publish independent content to help ecommerce merchants. What follows are the 10 most popular articles that we published in April 2021. Articles from early in the month are more likely to make the list than later ones.

Need content marketing topics for May 2021? How about photography, comic books, the Clubhouse app, springtime, or the very products your business sells? Read more…

Wikipedia can be helpful for content marketing, link building, and entity research, helping marketers reach an audience of potential customers. To be clear, since at least 2007, all external links from Wikipedia include the nofollow attribute, directing search engines not to count the links in page-ranking algorithms. Read more…

Cryptocurrencies are hot news. Merchants may be wondering if cryptocurrencies are ready for mainstream ecommerce. The answer is no. Here’s why. Read more…

YouTube is the second most visited website, after Google. Success on YouTube requires compelling videos, but it’s equally important to optimize them. Fortunately, there are tools to help. Here is a list of tools to optimize your video content on YouTube. Read more…

Every product has a name. It could be short and simple or long and tedious. It can be definitive, witty, or subtle. And unless it’s your company’s product, you have no control over it. But there’s an alternative way to grab shoppers’ attention: headlines. Read more…

A financial services firm has predicted that 80,000 or more physical store locations in the United States are likely to close in the next five years, reducing the total number of American retail outlets by approximately 10 percent. But what does that mean? Read more…

In “SEO for Google Shopping,” I addressed the need to optimize product feeds. I stated that including keyword product descriptions and titles in the feeds was scalable with “scraping.” But I didn’t describe it further. In this post, I’ll explain scraping. Read more…

Here is a list of product releases and updates for late March from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on cryptocurrency payments, contextual bidding, carbon-neutral shipping, live-stream commerce, headless commerce, and more. Read more…

Most entrepreneurs start with a business idea and then secure the domain name. Peter Askew does the opposite. He purchases domain names and then builds the business. Take VidaliaOnions.com, for example. Read more…

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-April from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on live-stream shopping, eBay ad campaigns, customer experience platforms, loyalty programs, and more. Read more…