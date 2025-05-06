Books on Tariffs and Trade Wars

These 10 books by academics, regulators, journalists, and business practitioners can help ecommerce merchants understand contradictory news stories about international trade and how it affects their businesses.

by Dmitry Grozoubinksi

The Financial Times states, “Despite being an entertaining read, his book is no joke,” and includes it on its list of “Five books to boost your understanding of tariffs and trade wars.” Avoiding technical and academic language and adding a generous dose of humor, Grozoubinski uses engaging case studies to explain how global trade works and how trade policy affects what most people care about. The author is a former Australia trade negotiator and executive director of the Geneva Trade Platform, a nonprofit policy hub.

by Robert Lighthizer

“No one gives up anything valuable for nothing,” asserts the author, who served as U.S. Trade Representative in President Trump’s first administration and as deputy under President Reagan. He provides an insider’s account for merchants and business managers looking to understand how trade negotiations work and how the current administration’s policy views developed. The book is another entry in the Financial Times’ tariffs and trade wars list.

by Javier Blas and Jack Farchy

Trade in commodities such as fuels, foods, and metals plays a crucial role in global finance, yet often occurs far from the public eye. Two Bloomberg journalists provide a well-written, well-researched, and eye-opening account of how commodities traders operate and how they influence global politics. Reviewers agree that it reads like a thriller.

by Anne O. Krueger

Krueger has been the World Bank’s chief economist, a top executive at the International Monetary Fund, and a senior professor at Stanford and Johns Hopkins. In the book, she uses a non-technical, question-and-answer format to address the fundamentals of trade and global economics.

by Warnock Davies and Clive G. Chen

The authors combine their academic, consulting, and operational expertise to create a reference handbook for business owners, managers, executives, consultants, and others involved in international trade or investment. The book covers tariffs and other barriers to trade; global entities such as the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and the World Trade Organization; and more — with plenty of examples.

by Shannon K. O’Neil

O’Neil, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, contends that the biggest economic trend of the last half-century isn’t globalization, but a shift towards regionalization that centers on three hubs: Europe, Asia, and the Americas. She advocates for change in American economic policy.

by Abhijit V. Banerjee and Esther Duflo

The winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in economics offer “a treasure trove of insight” (The Economist) into today’s critical economic issues, including growth, globalization, disruptive technologies, trade, migration, inequality, employment, and more. According to The Wall Street Journal, the book is “a masterly tour of the current evidence on critical policy questions.”

by Fred P. Hochberg

What do a taco salad, the Honda Odyssey, a banana, an iPhone, a college degree, and the HBO series Game of Thrones have in common? They are six products Hochberg uses to illustrate how trade and economic policies affect everyday life. The author’s bona fides include leading the U.S. Export-Import Bank and the U.S. Small Business Administration, and his stewardship of Lillian Vernon, his family’s iconic direct-marketing business, where he increased revenue fortyfold.

by Matthew C. Klein and Michael Pettis

The subtitle, “How rising inequality distorts the global economy and threatens international peace,” hints at the authors’ point of view. The fact that the book made several prestigious best lists and snagged the Lionel Gelber Prize, which honors “the world’s best non-fiction book in English on foreign affairs,” suggests it’s an opinion worth reading. It’s also in the Financial Times’ “five books” list. Pettis is a noted economist and China expert, whose previous book, “The Great Rebalancing,” was published in 2014. Klein writes on economics for Barron’s.

by Douglas A. Irwin

As long as the U.S. has existed, politicians have debated whether the U.S. should be open to commerce with other nations or try to protect its domestic industries from foreign competition. Irwin, a professor of economics whose research is popular, provides a thorough (860-page) history of U.S. trade policy. Reviewers call it “definitive,” “scholarly,” “readable,” “timely,” “useful,” “magisterial,” a “magnum opus,” and an instant classic. Irwin also wrote “Free Trade Under Fire,” which one critic asserted “successfully parries nearly all arguments leveled against free trade by its critics in an engaging style,” in a more manageable 366 pages.