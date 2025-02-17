Bookshop.org, an Amazon Rival, Adds Ebooks

Five years ago, publishing entrepreneur Andy Hunter launched Bookshop.org to provide a “virtuous alternative” to Amazon, which controls about half the U.S. market for print books.

At the time, Hunter told The Hot Sheet, a newsletter for publishing insiders, that his goal was to “snatch a crumb away from the giant’s mouth,” and that taking just 1% of Amazon’s business would provide “massive” support for independent bookstores.

Bookshop, a Certified B Corp, shares profits with independent, physical booksellers; shoppers can purchase on Bookshop.org and designate a local store. If shoppers don’t choose one, Bookshop pools the money and shares it among all participating stores. The site also offers affiliate accounts for online-only sellers, events, and individuals such as authors — all can earn a 10% commission on the list price for referrals.

About 90% — roughly 2,200 — of the members of the American Booksellers Association, the leading trade group for independent bookstores, are affiliated with Bookshop, which claims to have shared more than $36 million of profits with local stores. But only about one in five ABA members offer ebooks.

While print still holds the lion’s share of book sales, audiobook and ebook sales are growing much faster. Digital borrowing from libraries is also growing rapidly, as are sales of self-published and indie titles, those published outside of the major publishers.

Now Bookshop is tackling the ebook market, currently dominated by Amazon’s Kindle with an estimated two-thirds share. In late January, Bookshop began selling ebooks, with more than 1 million titles on offer. Bookshop says participating bookstores that refer ebook buyers earn the entire profit margin the publisher offers — about 30%.

Consumers can read Bookshop’s ebooks in a browser or on the new smartphone app, a free download for Android and iOS devices. The app offers features similar to existing ebook platforms, including the ability to search and highlight text, adjust fonts, set bookmarks, and make notes. Readers can sync across devices, choose paginated or scrolling mode, and share excerpts directly to social media.

Bookshop’s platform isn’t compatible with Amazon’s proprietary Kindle format. Bookshop expects to add support for additional platforms soon, including Rakuten’s Kobo, which is popular in Canada, Europe, and Asia. An unrelated audiobook site, Libro.fm, gives independent stores the ability to earn commissions from referrals of audiobook sales.

Self-Publishing

Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing is the leading self-publishing platform, and its Kindle Unlimited is an important channel for independent authors. Bookshop’s app syncs with ebooks published on Draft2Digital and IngramSpark, the second- and third-largest self-publishing platforms. (Ingram, the largest book distributor in the U.S., is also Bookshop’s print book distribution partner.)

That means Bookshop, if its ebooks gain traction, gives self-published authors a viable alternative to Amazon besides selling direct through their own websites, something not every writer can manage. Two prominent authors, Dave Eggers and Booker Prize winner Lydia Davis, have refused to sell recent books through Amazon, citing objections to its aggressive business practices. It will be interesting to see whether many self-publishing authors follow their lead.

Nonetheless, some long-established local independent booksellers I spoke with, who hold book inventory and sell through their own websites, said they have no immediate plans to offer ebooks. I also reviewed the sites of prominent independents — Powell’s, City Lights, and Strand. None offer ebooks.