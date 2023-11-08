Charts: Ecommerce in the U.K.

Insider Intelligence projects U.K. ecommerce retail sales to decrease in 2023 by 0.6%, leading to a reduced share of total retail sales at 32.0%. This is a decline from its peak of 37.6% in 2021.

Amazon.co.uk secured the top U.K. ecommerce position in 2022 with net sales of $15.36 billion, followed by Sainsburys.co.uk at $7.59 billion. Tesco.com claimed the third spot with net sales of $7.16 billion.

That’s according to Statista, which defines ecommerce as the sale of physical goods via a digital channel to a private end user.

Per Insider Intelligence (formerly eMarketer), China will remain the world’s largest ecommerce market in 2023, followed by the U.S. The U.K. will finish third with total annual ecommerce revenue in 2023 of $196 billion.

According to Semrush, in September 2023, Amazon.co.uk was the most trafficked retail site in the United Kingdom, with nearly 412.93 million monthly visits. Ebay.co.uk secured second with 176.08 million, while Argos.co.uk drew 43.45 million visits.