Charts: Global Consumer Trends Q1 2024

Nearly half of global consumers (46%) have increased their consumption of climate-sustainable products, while an overwhelming number (85%) have experienced the disruptive effects of climate change. That’s according to PwC’s annual “Voice of the Consumer Survey,” titled this year “Shrinking the consumer trust deficit.”

In January and February 2024, PwC surveyed 20,662 consumers across 31 countries and territories. The respondents were at least 18 years old and were asked about a range of topics relating to shopping behaviors, emerging technology, and social media.

Per the survey, worldwide shoppers have trust concerns with the social media industry, questioning its safety and reliability.

In addition, 83% of respondents state that safeguarding their personal data is critical to a company’s ability to earn their trust.

Moreover, consumers seek personal connections when discovering new brands and products. According to the survey, 55% of respondents prefer visiting physical stores and interacting with salespeople, compared to 49% who rely on recommendations from family and friends and 46% who opt for online browsing.