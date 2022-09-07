Charts: Global Fintech Trends Q2 2022

CB Insights publishes a quarterly rundown of dealmaking, funding, and exits by global private financial-technology companies. The most recent report, “State of Fintech Q2 2022,” (PDF) analyzes the recent slump in funding, falling to 2020 levels.

Global fintech funding hit $20.4 billion in Q2, its lowest level since Q4 of 2020, down 33% from Q1 2022. Additionally, the number of deals reached a six-quarter low to 1,225.

The U.S. dominated regional deal share in Q2.

In Q2 2022, the U.S. took the top spot for funding and deals, followed by Asia.

A May 2022 report by the World Bank, “Fintech and the Future of Finance,” examines the implications of the digital transformation of financial services.

The report included a survey conducted by the World Bank from May 2020 to February 2021 of 330 participants from 109 countries. Respondents included representatives of traditional banks, payment services, insurance companies, and more.

Most respondents believe that consumers prefer to use many financial providers and that digital banks and fintech firms will eventually dominate.

