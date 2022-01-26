Charts: Global Venture Capital Funding 2021

Venture capital investments more than doubled in 2021, hitting $621 billion globally and shattering the previous year’s record of $294 billion, according to research firm CB Insights in its new “State of Venture” report.

“Venture Pulse Q4 2021,” a report from KPMG, the international accounting and consulting firm, echos the findings of CB Insights. KPMG’s Jonathan Lavender stated, “There’s a lot of positivity right now in the global VC space and … that positivity is likely going to carry well into 2022, particularly in the U.S. and Europe. We’re also going to start seeing VC investments pick up in less developed regions of the world, including Africa, the Middle East, and South America.”

All regions saw record funding in Q4, signaling the globalization of innovation capital. The U.S. was the leader, followed by Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

For all of 2021, Asia led in global deal share, followed by the U.S. and Europe.

Financial technology companies raised $132 billion in 2021 (the top category) and accounted for 21% of all venture dollars. The fintech total grew by 169% compared to 2020.

Global investments in retail technology providers more than doubled in 2021 to reach $109.2 billion.