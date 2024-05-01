Charts: Investment Trends in Operations Q1 2024

Most U.S. operations and supply chain officers say technology investments haven’t delivered the expected results. That’s according to PwC’s 2024 “Digital Trends in Operations Survey.”

PwC, the accounting and consulting firm, surveyed 600 operations and supply chain executives in the U.S. in January and February 2024 across consumer markets, energy, utilities, mining, health services, pharmaceuticals, industrial products, and technology and telecommunications. The survey revealed a notable difference between the executives’ expectations of new technology and the actual outcomes.

Most survey respondents say their companies are somewhat involved in generative AI.

Growth and cost reduction remain top priorities for respondents seeking digital operations solutions. Yet many cite a lack of investment objectives, which could have long-term impacts.

Regulatory priorities such as cybersecurity and data privacy drive many decisions when investing in operations and supply chain technology.