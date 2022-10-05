Charts: Online Grocery Delivery Trends

Online shopping could account for up to 30% of the grocery market in some European countries, notably the U.K., France, and The Netherlands. That’s according to a March 2022 report by McKinsey & Company titled, “The next S-curve of growth: Online grocery to 2030.”

The report included the results of a 2022 McKinsey survey of European consumers. Most respondents anticipate the continued use of online grocery delivery services at roughly the same frequency as 2021. The results vary by nation, but in advanced online markets such as the U.K., France, and The Netherlands, consumers want to shop online more.

Mercatus Technologies is a provider of ecommerce software for grocery retailers. Mercatus’s recent research, “Omnichannel Shopper Behavior Report 2022, Volume 2,” is based on a survey conducted on August 25-27, 2022, of 1,906 adults in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

According to Mercatus’s data, 30-44 year-olds are significantly more likely to have recently used grocery pickup than other age groups.

According to Mercatus’s research, over 80% of U.S. shoppers who used pickup in the previous 12 months did it through Walmart or Target.

According to Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO of Mercatus, “When it comes to pickup, linking order staging readiness with geolocation notifications triggered automatically by the retailer’s branded mobile app is an effective way to streamline the experience. Shorter wait times at pickup will go a long way to encouraging repeat customer behavior.”