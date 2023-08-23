Charts: U.S. Retail Ecommerce Sales Q2 2023

Newly released figures from the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce (PDF) reveal that U.S. retail ecommerce sales grew by 2.1% in Q2 2023 from the previous quarter to $277.6 billion.

Per the DoC, ecommerce sales are for “goods and services where the buyer places an order (or the price and terms of the sale are negotiated) over an Internet, mobile device, extranet, electronic data interchange network, electronic mail, or other comparable online system. Payment may or may not be made online.”

The DoC’s estimated total retail sales (online and in-store) for Q2 2023 stood at $1,798.2 billion, showing minimal change from Q1.

Ecommerce accounted for 15.4% of total U.S. retail sales in Q2 2023, up from 15.1% in the prior quarter.

–

The DoC estimates U.S. ecommerce retail sales in Q2 2023 grew by 7.5% compared to Q2 2022, while total retail sales experienced a 0.6% rise in the same period.

–

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, July 2023 (including food services) grew 0.7% from the prior month (June 2023) and by 3.2% year-over-year (July 2022). “Nonstore retailers” (ecommerce, mail-order) rose 1.9% and 10.3% in the same periods.