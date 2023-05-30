Artificial intelligence-powered chatbots have served customer support roles for several years. ChatGPT has created more opportunities.

Here are common customer support needs and ChatGPT prompts to help address them.

ChatGPT Prompts for Customer Support

Compose customer-service emails. Writing a customer-service email can be a challenge. It should be generic enough to work for all customers yet specific to answer each need.

ChatGPT can write and tweak emails repeatedly. Start with a generic prompt, such as:

You are an ecommerce retail shop selling car parts. Create an email template thanking your customers for their purchases. Target the email to probable buyer personas.

And then follow up with more prompts as needed:

Make it shorter.

Change the tone to be more informal or friendly.

Add a “Subscribe to our newsletter” call-to-action that blends with content.

Re-engage inactive clients. There’s no perfect way to entice lapsed customers to buy again. But ChatGPT can generate email ideas for re-engagement. Here’s a sample prompt:

You are an ecommerce retail shop selling car parts. Generate ideas to re-engage customers who haven’t purchased for six months. For every idea, craft an email and a social media post.

Replies to positive reviews. Saying “thank you” on Google Local or Yelp with the same message can appear insincere. ChatGPT can help:

Generate 20 messages to thank customers for positive reviews on Google, Yelp, and Facebook. Make them short but different.

Replies to negative reviews. Responses to negative reviews risk annoying customers even more. ChatGPT can generate empathetic words and thoughts:

Generate 15 phrases to display empathy to customers who had a negative experience with our business.

You could also ask ChatGPT to critique a response:

This is my reply to negative feedback from a customer [TEXT]. Critique my response and offer suggestions for improving it.

Analyze social media sentiment. ChatGPT can review and organize mentions of your brand on social media via these prompts:

Categorize the mentions based on sentiment.

Identify mentions that need replies and generate a response.

Create customer surveys. Crafting an effective customer survey is difficult. The aim is to elicit respondents’ status and opinions with a minimal number of questions. Here’s a prompt to solicit ChatGPT’s help:

You are an ecommerce retail shop selling car parts. You want to survey customers for their experience with your site. Compose questions for actionable insights that generate a high response.

Other survey prompts could address specific situations, such as account cancellations or cart abandonments.

Generate telephone scripts for conversations with unhappy customers. Engaging ChatGPT with hypothetical support calls is a handy training method for new personnel. Let them prompt ChatGPT with scenarios for frustrated customers and how it addresses them.

Here’s a prompt:

You are a customer support person at an ecommerce retail shop selling car parts. Generate three scenarios of why customers may be unhappy with your product or service. For each scenario, create a telephone script addressing the unhappy customer.

Other prompts could refer to a particular occurrence, such as recommending an inferior part or charging the wrong price.

Test the team’s customer service skills. ChatGPT can help manage support personnel and improve their skills. Here’s a prompt:

I manage a customer support team at an ecommerce shop selling car parts. I want to test their customer service skills. Generate a 20-question quiz to test those skills. Include answers.

Don’t forget to refine your prompt or ask follow-up questions as needed.