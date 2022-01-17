Ecommerce Product Releases: January 17, 2022

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-January from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on ecommerce design, SMS marketing, next-generation search, live video shopping, conversational commerce, and advertising on Amazon.

Ecommerce Product Releases

Wishpond completes acquisition of Winback, adding SMS marketing to its platform. Wishpond, a marketing-focused online business services provider, has completed its acquisition of assets from AtlasMind Inc., doing business as Winback.chat. Winback provides Wishpond with SMS marketing, including a cart abandonment tool.

Famous launches free ecommerce design platform for Shopify brands. Famous, an ecommerce design company, has introduced Amaze Free, a no-cost, no-code design platform available in the Shopify App Store. Amaze Free helps merchants launch their online business, streamline and accelerate marketing efforts, and increase customer engagement. It offers immersive designs, animations, and transitions, enabling merchants to build customized landing pages without design or technical skills.

Marin Software announces integration to expand Amazon advertising options. Marin Software, a provider of digital marketing software for advertisers and agencies, has announced an integration with the Amazon ads demand-side platform (DSP). The integration will allow brands to manage and optimize their Amazon advertising campaigns — from Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display to display, video, and audio ads — all within the MarinOne platform. Amazon DSP enables advertisers to programmatically reach Amazon audiences at scale across Amazon sites and apps, as well as on leading publisher sites and third-party exchanges.

Lucidworks launches next-generation search platform. Lucidworks, a provider of AI-powered search applications, has announced a new SaaS platform, Springboard, and a roadmap for new applications and updates. Connected Search is the first application now publicly available on Springboard. Lucidworks built Springboard to answer the market need for a cloud-native search platform that is scalable, easy to set up and manage, and outcomes-driven. Applications built on Springboard improve time-to-value, simplify maintenance, and deliver relevancy out-of-the-box so customers can use search to solve problems.

Bambuser partners with Placewise for live video shopping in retail centers. Bambuser has entered into a partnership with retail technology provider Placewise to integrate Bambuser’s live video shopping service with Placewise’s custom-built marketplace offering for retail property owners. Placewise helps the global shopping center industry become digital by providing services such as CRM, data management, ecommerce, operational support tools, websites, and apps. By combining live video shopping from Bambuser with the digital mall experience in Placewise’s Marketplace, shoppers can watch a real-time event online, see a product they like, and buy it directly from the shopping center with fulfillment services such as pick up in-store, pick up at a designated location, or even delivered at home. The partnership is available to all global property owners.

Cart.com acquires FB Flurry, tripling fulfillment footprint and enabling next-day delivery to most of U.S. Cart.com, an ecommerce software and services provider, has announced its acquisition of FB Flurry, a fulfillment and customer-care operator for direct-to-consumer brands. The move bolsters Cart.com’s operational capabilities as part of the company’s continuing push to deliver end-to-end ecommerce enablement at scale. FB Flurry distributes more than 35 million product units annually from four fulfillment centers in Texas, Utah, and New Jersey. The company’s API-first order management system ensures rapid onboarding for new clients, enables innovative shipping and return options, and provides real-time analytics.

Salesforce announces new commerce services. Salesforce has announced new services to bolster its commerce capabilities: PayPal at checkout for Salesforce Payment; Salesforce Commerce for B2B Wholesale Retail; and Salesforce Social Commerce for China with Alibaba. The new additions expand Salesforce’s platform, helping merchants create fast, connected, and personalized shopping experiences.

Ecommerce Brands secures $40 million investment to accelerate multichannel growth. Ecommerce Brands, a consumer brand aggregator, has completed a $40 million investment, with $10 million in equity led by Bearing Ventures and $30 million in debt. The new raise will be used to acquire and integrate direct-to-consumer brands on the Cart.com platform. Cart.com is a leading platform for ecommerce-as-a-service capabilities and will enable Ecommerce Brands to expand the acquired DTC brands into marketplaces via Cart.com’s multichannel services.

Salesfloor acquires conversational commerce provider Automat. Salesfloor, a virtual shopping and clienteling mobile app, has acquired Automat, a Montreal-based artificial-intelligence platform for guided shopping experiences, product recommendations, and personalization. Automat provides AI shopping capabilities for brands such as L’Oréal, Harry Rosen, Amika, and SoundsTrue. The new technology will integrate into the Salesfloor platform, available to all clients.